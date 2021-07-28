Turnstile Announce 2021 U.S. Tour With 9 Rap Artists

Hardcore punk group Turnstile will be heading out on the "Grey Day Tour 2021" in the United States this fall, performing alongside a total of nine rap acts.

This is the second time the band will hit the road with $uicideboy$, having previously toured with them in 2019. The run, which will feature select acts each night, also includes Slowthai, Chief Keef, Yung Gravy, Night Lovell, Ramirex, Germ, Shakewell and Chetta.

On the admat below, each date is marked with a series of symbols, all of which are listed along the bottom to indicate exactly which artists will appear at each of the stops. For Turnstile, who will release their third album, Glow On, on Aug. 27, the trek begins on Sept. 29 in Birmingham, Alabama and with the final stop set for Nov. 16 in Nampa, Idaho.

See the complete list of tour dates below and check listings carefully to be sure of which artists will appear at each gig.

'Grey Day Tour 2021' Dates Feat. Turnstile + More

Turnstile

Sept. 29 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Sloss Furnaces

Oct. 01 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 02 — New Orleans, La. @ Mardi Gras World

Oct. 03 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

Oct. 05 — Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union Live

Oct. 07 — New York, N.Y. @ Pier 17

Oct. 08 — Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Oct. 09 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Oct. 10 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 12 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors

Oct. 13 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live! Outdoors

Oct. 15 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center

Oct. 16 — Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Oct. 17 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

Oct. 19 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory At The District

Oct. 20 — Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater

Oct. 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Oct. 23 — Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 24 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Eagles Ballroom

Oct. 26 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Oct. 29 — Houston, Texas @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

Oct. 30 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Nov. 02 — Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Nov. 03 — Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater

Nov. 05 — San Diego, Calif. @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Nov. 06 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Shrine Outdoors

Nov. 10 — Chandler, Ariz. @ Rawhide Events Center

Nov. 12 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Heart Health Park

Nov. 14 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Midway Outdoors

Nov. 16 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Event Center