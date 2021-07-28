Turnstile Announce 2021 U.S. Tour With 9 Rap Artists
Hardcore punk group Turnstile will be heading out on the "Grey Day Tour 2021" in the United States this fall, performing alongside a total of nine rap acts.
This is the second time the band will hit the road with $uicideboy$, having previously toured with them in 2019. The run, which will feature select acts each night, also includes Slowthai, Chief Keef, Yung Gravy, Night Lovell, Ramirex, Germ, Shakewell and Chetta.
On the admat below, each date is marked with a series of symbols, all of which are listed along the bottom to indicate exactly which artists will appear at each of the stops. For Turnstile, who will release their third album, Glow On, on Aug. 27, the trek begins on Sept. 29 in Birmingham, Alabama and with the final stop set for Nov. 16 in Nampa, Idaho.
See the complete list of tour dates below and check listings carefully to be sure of which artists will appear at each gig.
'Grey Day Tour 2021' Dates Feat. Turnstile + More
Sept. 29 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Sloss Furnaces
Oct. 01 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Oct. 02 — New Orleans, La. @ Mardi Gras World
Oct. 03 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place
Oct. 05 — Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union Live
Oct. 07 — New York, N.Y. @ Pier 17
Oct. 08 — Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Oct. 09 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Oct. 10 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore
Oct. 12 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors
Oct. 13 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live! Outdoors
Oct. 15 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center
Oct. 16 — Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre
Oct. 17 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
Oct. 19 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory At The District
Oct. 20 — Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater
Oct. 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Oct. 23 — Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 24 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Eagles Ballroom
Oct. 26 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion
Oct. 29 — Houston, Texas @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
Oct. 30 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Nov. 02 — Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Nov. 03 — Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater
Nov. 05 — San Diego, Calif. @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
Nov. 06 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Shrine Outdoors
Nov. 10 — Chandler, Ariz. @ Rawhide Events Center
Nov. 12 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Heart Health Park
Nov. 14 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Midway Outdoors
Nov. 16 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Event Center