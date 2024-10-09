YouTuber and shredder Bradley Hall is one of four new members of Swedish power metal troupe Twilight Force.

That news, of course, means that the group has also parted with some members, losing three earlier this year.

Twilight Force Part With Four Members

In late June, it was revealed through a richly elongated message steeped deep in the band's RPG-style lore that these four musicians were on longer in Twilight Force.

"We wish them the utmost glory and prosperity in all their future endeavours. The battles we have prevailed, the hardships we have endured, and the adventures we have experienced together, shall be forever cherished in our hearts, and the memories of our time together shall live on forever," the power metal banner wavers said, in part.

Twilight Force extended more well wishes to Aerendir (rhythm guitar), Lynd (lead guitar, acoustic guitar, lute) and Born (bass).

Twilight Force's New Members

In addition to Hall — who goes by the alias Bramley Underhall — Galyn (guitar), Xandor (bass) and Krysthara (additional vocals, choirs) have forged a kinship with the remaining members of Twilight Force and are ready for battle.

Bramley Underhall is described as a "Halfling Herbalist" and, as a result of an encounter with a shapeshifting druid that bestowed a precious gift upon him, the "Bearer of the Crystal of Life."

You can read his entire backstory, as well as the backstories of each new Twilight Force member, in the band's Facebook posts below.

Although he didn't have a desire to join a touring band, this opportunity is one Hall is thrilled about, as he explains in his YouTube video announcing he's joined Twilight Force. The lore the band has created aligns with his J.R.R. Tolkien fandom and he genuinely enthused about the musicianship within the group.

Further down the page, check out the music video for a re-recorded, re-orchestrated and remixed version of "Battle of Arcane Might" off 2016's Heroes of Mighty Magic.

Twilight Force, "Battle of Arcane Might" (2024 Version)

About Twilight Force

The symphonic power metal band was formed in 2011 and their 2014 debut album, Tales of Ancient Prophecies, presented high-level fantasy and musicianship and cinematic songwriting.

In all, Twilight Force have released four full length albums, the latest being last year's At the Heart of Wintervale.