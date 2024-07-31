In the latest episode of Loudwire's popular video series Gear Factor, YouTuber and Brainslug guitarist Bradley Hall plays his favorite riffs.

If you've spent any lick of time scrolling your social media feeds or going down the YouTube rabbit hole, you've most certainly come across the extraordinarily talented Hall.

Whether it's making hilarious clips of what your favorite bands sound like to normal people, provoking Metallica's Kirk Hammett when it comes to his nowadays soloing or dropping seriously education guitar knowledge on the masses, Hall has become a fan-favorite over the years.

He routinely puts himself up to outrageous challenges, such as writing an entire album in the style of a certain band's era in just one day or writing nearly three-and-a-half hours of music that plays out like a Lord of the Rings movie.

In his youth, he was into a lot of the nu-metal and pop-punk of the late '90s and early 2000s, but dismisses his tastes by likening himself to a "music NPC" (non-playable character).

Hall even played violin for a few years before uncovering his destiny as a shredder.

Watch the full Gear Factor video below and follow Bradley Hall on YouTube, Instagram and Patreon and follow his thrash band Brainslug on Bandcamp.

Bradley Hall Plays His Favorite Riffs

