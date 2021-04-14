Is there any truth to the notion that Twisted Sister could be up for a reunion? The glammy "We're Not Gonna Take It" rockers who shook music fans in the 1980s, led by iconic frontman Dee Snider, haven't performed together since a farewell tour in 2016.

Since then, Snider's worked on his solo music career and dabbled in other areas of entertainment, such as trying his hand at acting and publishing several books. Still, it's clear his love remains with music — the showman has a new solo album, Leave a Scar, due this July. So where does that leave a Twisted reunion?

According to a recent chat Snider had on the podcast Lipps Service With Scott Lipps, Twisted Sister could very well reunite in the future — but they won't be in it for the long haul again.

"We've been on the same page with this," Snider says of himself and his bandmates when asked if the rumors of a Twisted Sister reunion are true. "I would absolutely reunite with the guys for a song or two for a charity or for a moment. If [Jimmy] Fallon called up and said — he's a big Twisted fan — 'Hey, would you guys come on the show and do one of your Christmas songs?' or whatever, I would love to. Go out and do a 90[-minute] or two-hour set as Twisted Sister again? I don't see that happening."

Meanwhile, the musician is staying focused on his solo music, to which he's been "getting a pretty great response," Snider remarks.

"I broke into the Top 20 with my last album, For the Love of Metal," he continues, "which shocked the hell out of Taylor Swift and Kanye [West]. 'What's that old white guy doing up here?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, I don't know. I don't know what happened, but people like the new record.'"

Snider adds that it "took quite a bit to find sort of my place in the [music] community" as a solo artist, so he's "staying the course now."

Following Twister Sister's farewell run, one member of their stage crew, longtime production assistant Terry Sapp, went on to become a COVID-19 vaccination coordinator in Baltimore.

Dee Snider on the Rumors of a Twisted Sister Reunion - April 13, 2021