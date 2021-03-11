Dee Snider's new album Leave a Scar will be along shortly, and Cannibal Corpse vocalist George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher looks to have a guest spot on the effort from the former Twisted Sister singer.

That's what Snider revealed in a tweet this week, the "We're Not Gonna Take It" mover and shaker seeming quite pleased after hearing an early mix of the track that he promised is "HAAAAAARD" with, that's right, six A's. Further, the fresh tune shares something with Hatebreed bandleader Jamey Jasta, who's worked with Snider before — he's also tagged in the update.

What kind of song do you think Snider and "Corpsegrinder" have in store? We'll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, the Twisted Sister rocker talked up the collab he called "Time to Choose."

"HOLY HELL!!" Snider said on Wednesday. "Just heard mix of a duet (if you can call something this brutal that) with me and #corpsegrinder of Cannibal Corpse for my next album! 'Time to Chose' is BEYOND HEAVY! @jameyjasta @CorpseOfficial #HAAAAAARD !!!"

Did someone say brutal?

Jasta also produced Snider's previous solo album, 2018's For the Love of Metal. Last year, as Blabbermouth pointed out, Snider said of Jasta, "He is the gatekeeper, the master. As all ideas are brought in, they're filtered through Jamey, his ears, and have to get a thumbs-up from him before it makes it to the record."

Cannibal Corpse have their own new studio album planned for this spring — Violence Unimagined, the death metal band's 15th LP and first since 2017's Red Before Black, is out April 16.

Not long ago, Snider told Q104.3 that his imminent solo album would be "very heavy" too, adding that "there are some surprises on there, that I think people are gonna really be excited about."

Leave a Scar is due out later in the year. Twisted Sister as a band called it a day back in 2016. Earlier this month, it emerged that one of their longtime stagehands is now a public health official helping to coordinate the COVID-19 vaccination response in Baltimore.