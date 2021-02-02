Cannibal Corpse Debut Brutal ‘Inhumane Harvest’ + Announce 15th Album

Death metal juggernauts Cannibal Corpse have set Violence Unimagined as the title of their 15th studio album, which will be released on April 16. Leading the onslaught is "Inhumane Harvest," the pummeling first single.

There's no surprises here and there shouldn't be — Cannibal Corpse have perfected a sound that requires little deviation and, if they did, it would certainly be a harbinger of the end of days. "Inhumane Harvest" wields the familiar brutality and technical prowess the band made their name on as they helped define death metal at its inception.

Artist Vincent Locke, who has been the sole provider of the gruesome displays on each of Cannibal Corpse's records, makes his return here with another simple yet disturbing image that has been the focus of the last 15 years, opposed to the overtly graphic pieces that adorned the band's earlier works.

This new album also marks the first time producer and Hate Eternal founder Erik Rutan has joined the ranks for a Cannibal Corpse album. The guitarist joined the band in the absence of longtime axeman Pat O'Brien, who was arrested in a bizarre sequence of events involving his intrusion of a nearby home and warning of the rapture as well as assaulting a police officer while his own house, full of exploding ammunition, was on fire.

The band later issued a statement expressing support for their bandmate while also noting he was seeking the help he needed.

"I think the most noticeable difference on this record will be the addition of Erik to the band. He wrote three full songs for the record, music and lyrics, and his song writing and guitar playing have added something new, and I think his musical style integrated into ours very well," said bassist Alex Webster.

"He's a great friend of ours, so on a personal level, he's been a perfect fit, as we knew he would be. Beyond that, he's one of the hardest working people I know, in music or otherwise, and he maintains a high energy, positive demeanor in challenging situations where other people might go in a negative direction," continued Webster.

"This energy and great attitude rubs off on the rest of us as well. That's really a perfect situation to have when you add someone to a band, or any kind of team: someone who's great at what they do, and also inspires the people around them."

Listen to "Inhumane Harvest" toward the bottom of the page where you will also find that album art and track listing for Violence Unimagined. Pre-order the album, out on Metal Blade, here.

Cannibal Corpse, "Inhumane Harvest" Lyrics

Twisted criminal underground

Subjugation of the victim

For complete control

Reaping vital body parts

Surgical precision taking

All that will be sold Sliced wide open, right down the chest

Removal of the organs

Cut the arteries and veins

Everything must go

Before the victim dies

Burn the body to dispose

Callous acts of the nefarious

Leaving no tracks, no evidence

They vanish never to be seen again

Banished from existence Sliced wide open, right down the chest

Removal of the organs

Cut the arteries and veins

Everything must go

Before the victim dies

Burn the body to dispose

Callous acts of the nefarious

Leaving no tracks, no evidence

They vanish never to be seen again

Banished from existence Inhumane harvest

Subjugation of the victims

For complete control

Inhumane harvest

Surgical precision taking

All that will be sold Numbers of the missing rise

While their profit multiplies

So many lives erased

Covert genocide

Numbers of the missing rise

While their profit multiplies

So many lives erased

Covert genocide Callous acts of the nefarious

Leaving no tracks, no evidence

They vanish never to be seen again

Banished from existence Inhumane harvest

Subjugation of the victims

For complete control

Inhumane harvest

Surgical precision taking

All that will be sold

Cannibal Corpse, "Inhumane Harvest"

Cannibal Corpse, Violence Unimagined Album Art + Track Listing

Metal Blade

01. "Murderous Rampage"

02. "Necrogenic Resurrection"

03. "Inhumane Harvest"

04. "Comdenation Contagion"

05. "Surround, Kill, Devour"

06. "Ritual Annihilation"

07. "Follow the Blood"

08. "Bound and Burned"

09. "Slowly Sawn"

10. "Overtorture"

11. "Cerements of the Flayed"