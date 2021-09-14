Watch Rob Trujillo’s Son Tye Play His First Show With Suicidal Tendencies

Suicidal Tendencies were a late addition to the Blue Ridge Rock Festival which was held over the last weekend in Danville, Virginia. With bassist Ra Diaz on tour with Korn right now, the band recruited Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica's Rob Trujillo, for the job. He had appeared onstage with the crossover thrash icons once before, but this marked his first full show with the group.

The festival performance was a full circle moment in a number of ways for Tye, who is 17 years old. When he was just 12, he filled in on Fieldy on a Korn tour and with Diaz currently out with the nu-metal legends, Tye slid into the open Suicidal Tendencies position, which was occupied by his father from 1989 through 1995.

"I'm trying to keep up. That's what I'm trying to do. I'm just trying to keep up and work on my bass skills constantly," Tye told The Delz Show in a post-set interview, which can be seen below.

A video from the beginning of the set can be seen below.

In 2017, the same year he toured with Korn, footage emerged of Tye jamming with Suicidal Tendencies during soundcheck for a free Los Angeles show, giving everyone a taste of what another Trujillo sounds like in the band.

Two years later, the young Trujillo was summoned to the stage, filling in for Diaz in a one-off capacity.

Dazzled by his performance, frontman Mike Muir also marveled at just how much Tye reminded him of Rob. "Huge thanks to Tye Trujillo for filling in for Ra for this one show. For showing what a badass he already is on bass, and at just 15 years old, has already accomplished a lot, but huge things are still coming his way. His youthful enthusiasm was contagious, his bass skills undeniable," Muir wrote at the time.

Tye has also been making waves with his own music over the last year, having just launched Blu Weekend from the ashes of the alt-rock group Suspect208 with singer Noah Weiland (son of late Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland).

Suicidal Tendencies Live at Blue Ridge Rock Festival — First Show With Tye Trujillo

Tye Trujillo Interview With The Delz Show + Festival Performance Clips

Suicidal Tendencies Set List — Sept. 11, 2021

01. "You Can't Bring Me Down"

02. "Send Me Your Money"

03. "Institutionalized"

04. "Freedumb"

05. "Possessed to Skate"

06. "Subliminal"

07. "Pledge Your Allegiance"