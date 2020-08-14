Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown Release ‘Crazy Days’ Video, Announce New Album

We could all use some good time rock right about now, and Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown are here to heed the call. The band has just unleashed a new video for the lead single "Crazy Days" from their forthcoming album Pressure that reminds us of the fun of a live show with a full audience.

"I was imagining nights out with my friends, packed concerts, and so many other things that felt beyond reach," reflects vocalist/guitarist Tyler Bryant. "Music has always allowed us to travel to a different place, and this song made us feel good right away. I truly hope it makes others feel the same."

Getting an initial boost when Bryant and his wife, Larkin Poe's Rebecca Lovell, provided a quarantine version of the song, it sparked the band to build around the track. Soon a video compiling live footage followed (as seen below), and the songs started to flow with a full album now being completed.

The result is the Pressure album, which is on track for an Oct. 16 release through Snakefarm Records. The artwork and track listing for the set can be viewed below and pre-orders are being taken at this location. In addition to the Lovell guest turn, fans can also look for Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr turning up on the song "Holdin' My Breath."

The band says, "We were backed into a corner with the world shutting down and knew our only response was to turn up loud in a basement and make something. Everyone feels pressure in their life at certain points, it's often difficult to know how to cope, and this was our way of dealing with things. There were countless limitations to making this album in lockdown. But these limitations ultimately fueled us creatively. We had no rules, and the road blocks we encountered forced us to find other ways to the destination we were hell bent on reaching."

They continue, "Our goal with this album was to empower ourselves to push back against the pressures we were feeling until something beautiful happened. We hope it inspires others to do the same. Now is the time for us to send the needle into the red."

Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown (featuring Rebecca Lovell), "Crazy Days"

Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown, Pressure Album Artwork + Track Listing

Snakefarm Records

"Pressure"

"Hitchhiker"

"Crazy Days" (Feat. Rebecca Lovell)

"Backbone"

"Holdin' My Breath" (Feat. Charlie Starr)

"Like the Old Me"

"Automatic"

"Wildside"

"Misery"

"Fuel"

"Loner"

"Fever"

"Coastin'"