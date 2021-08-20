Stone Temple Pilots recently announced a co-headlining U.S. trek with Bush, which kicks off in late September, and it looks like the veteran rockers are keen to remain on the road once that run concludes, they've now unveiled another batch of headlining tour dates, most of which will feature special guest Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown.

The co-headlining tour stretches from Sept. 30 through Oct. 17, after which Stone Temple Pilots will step out as the lone headliner beginning the very next day through Nov. 9. One standalone headlining performance will come on Oct. 9, amid the jaunt with Bush, where Devora will serve as the opening act.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Stone Temple Pilots website.

See the complete list of tour dates below as well as the previously announced stops with Bush.

Stone Temple Pilots 2021 Fall Headlining Tour Dates

Oct. 09 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ @ Tivoli Theatre*

Oct. 18 — Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion**

Oct. 20 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Club 5**

Oct. 22 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center**

Oct. 23 — East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt**

Oct. 26 — Covington, Ky. @ Madison Theater**

Oct. 27 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s Entertainment Center**

Oct. 29 — Waterloo, N.Y. @The Vine at Del Lago Resort & Casino**

Oct. 30 — Middletown, N.Y. @ Orange County Fair Speedway Arena**

Oct. 31 — Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount***

Nov. 02 — Hartford, Conn. @ Webster Theater**

Nov. 03 — Harrisburg, Pa. @ XL Live**

Nov. 05 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium**

Nov. 06 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino**

Nov. 07 — Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penn’s Peak**

Nov. 09 — Baltimore, Md. @ Ram’s Head Live***

*with Devora

**with Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

***support TBA

Stone Temple Pilots / Bush 2021 Co-Headline Tour

Sept. 30 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre

Oct. 1 - El Paso, Texas @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center *

Oct. 3 - Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 5 - New Orleans, La. @ Champions Square

Oct. 6 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct. 8 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Oct. 9 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Tivoli Theatre (STP show only)

Oct. 11 - Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Oct. 12 - Greensboro, N.C. @ White Oak Amphitheatre

Oct. 14 - Quapaw, Okla. @ Downstream Casino

Oct. 15 - Brandon, Mo. @ Brandon Amphitheatre

Oct .17 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amphitheatre (KATT Radio Show)**

$20 tickets available except where noted:

*Free admission show

**Promo tickets starting at $25