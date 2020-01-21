Nickelback Confirm ‘All The Right Reasons’ 15th Anniversary Tour

Nickelback will turn back the clock this summer, revisiting one of their biggest albums to salute its 15th anniversary. As teased recently, the band will pay tribute to their diamond-certified No. 1 album All the Right Reasons by playing the disc in its entirety on their summer run.

Most songs will already have their place in the minds of fans as the group issued a staggering seven radio singles from the album. Though the focus will be on All the Right Reasons, the band will also includes a number of hits from throughout the years during their sets as well.

The tour is going to be a stacked one as Stone Temple Pilots, who are promoting the acoustic record Perdida, will be the primary special guest on all dates. Meanwhile, Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown and Switchfoot will round out the bill playing select shows on the run.

The trek gets underway June 19 in Raleigh, North Carolina, mostly playing in amphitheatres and arenas in both the U.S. and Canada. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday (Jan. 23) at 10AM local time via Live Nation. You can also check Nickelback's website for ticketing details.

Nickelback "All the Right Reasons 2020" Tour With Stone Temple Pilots

June 19 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

June 20 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

June 23 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion*

June 26 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center*

June 27 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center*

June 30 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park*

July 2 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre*

July 3 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater*

July 5 - Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

July 8 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage*

July 10 - Hartford, Ct. @ XFINITY Theatre*

July 11 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium*

July 17 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live*

July 19 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion*

July 22 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

July 25 - Bangor, Maine. @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion*

July 26 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center*

July 29 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*

July 31 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

Aug. 1 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

Aug. 4 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center*

Aug. 6 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center*

Aug. 8 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP*

Aug. 9 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha*

Aug. 15 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairground ^

Aug. 16 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds ^

Aug. 19 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

Aug. 21 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena ^

Aug. 22 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

Aug. 25 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center ^

Aug. 27 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^

Aug. 29 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

Sept. 1 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

Sept. 3 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^

Sept. 4 - Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman ^

Sept. 11 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre ^

Sept. 12 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater ^

Sept. 15 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena ^

Sept. 18 - Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena ^

Sept. 19 - West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre ^

Sept. 22 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater ^

Sept. 25 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ^

Sept. 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^

Sept. 29 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

Oct. 2 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre ^

Oct. 3 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

*Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

^Stone Temple Pilots and Switchfoot

Live Nation