It may be called the "Book of Bad Decisions Tour," but for Clutch, they've picked some solid support acts to join them on the road this fall. Grammy-nominated rock vets Sevendust and up-and-coming rockers Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown will complete the three band bill that will be hitting the road in mid-September.

The trek gets underway for Clutch Sept. 16 with their performance at Chicago's Riot Fest, then continues two days later (Sept. 18) with the first date featuring all three bands at Myth Live in St. Paul, Minn. The tour should hit all sections of the U.S. during the run (plus two Canadian dates), wrapping on Oct. 28 at Philadelphia's Electric Factory. See all of the stops below.

Clutch have announced a special promotion for the upcoming trek, including physical CD copies of their new album Book of Bad Decisions with the price of the ticket when purchased in advance online. Fans will receive information on how to redeem the album after purchasing the tickets for their U.S. headline shows only and the offer remains valid through Oct. 29 for U.S. residents only. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (June 22) at 10AM local time through the band's website.

As for the support acts, Sevendust just released their twelfth studio album, All I See Is War, in May. The band issued the single "Dirty" this spring, and followed with the promotional tracks "Not Original" and "Medicated." Meanwhile, Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown issued their self-titled sophomore set late last year. The disc features the songs "Backfire" and "Heartland."

Clutch have gotten off to a solid start with the song "Gimme the Keys," reflecting on a previous "bad decision" performance from 1991. The Book of Bad Decisions album is due Sept. 7 via the band's own Weathermaker Music label, so stay tuned.

Clutch "Book Of Bad Decisions" Tour With Sevendust and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

Sept. 16 - Chicago Ill. @ Riotfest **

Sept. 18 - St Paul, Minn. @ Myth Live

Sept. 19 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Sept. 21 - Houston Texas @ House of Blues

Sept. 22 - San Antonio, Texas @ River City Rock Fest **

Sept. 23 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Live

Sept. 25 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

Sept. 27 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

Sept. 28 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Sept. 29 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade *

Sept. 30 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life **

Oct. 02 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theater

Oct. 03 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Oct. 05 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

Oct. 06 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Oct. 07 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO

Oct. 08 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

Oct. 09 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Oct. 11 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom

Oct. 12 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey Theater

Oct. 13 - San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater w/SOAD ***

Oct. 14 - San Diego, Calif. @ North Park/Observatory

Oct. 15 - Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee

Oct. 17 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

Oct. 18 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pop’s Nightclub

Oct. 19 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live

Oct. 20 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

Oct. 21 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Oct. 23 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

Oct. 25 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Oct. 26 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Oct. 27 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Oct. 28 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Electric Factory

*= no Sevendust

** = festival date / Clutch and festival bill only

*** = date w/ System of a Down/ no Sevendust

