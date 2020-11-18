Listen: If Type O Negative Wrote Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’

What would Metallica's "Master of Puppets" sound like if it were written (or covered) by Type O Negative? If this is a question that's weighed heavily on your mind, sweet relief is finally here as one YouTuber embraced the challenge and cut a video of the iconic Metallica song played in the style of Type O.

In approaching this concept, there's plenty of reference material to work with in regards to how Type O Negative may have put their own spin on the legendary song off Metallica's 1986 major label debut, Master of Puppets. Traditionally, the band's cover selections have deviated quite far from the original versions, leaving a lot of wiggle room on what "Master of Puppets" could potentially sound like, draped in the gothic majesty of the legendary Brooklyn-based group.

YouTuber Denis Pauna, who has uploaded other videos playing various metal hits in the style of a different and popular metal group, nailed the essence of Type O Negative's distinct sound. Here, he took on "Master of Puppets" in the same vein Type O covered Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" — slowing speeding riffs down to a crawl. Don't worry, the "come crawling faster" lyric was left intact, despite the tempo reversal.

Pauna even managed to do justice to Peter Steele's bellowing croon, a difficult feat for any singer.

Watch the video for the Type O Negative-styled version of "Master of Puppets" below. If you need some more Pete Steele cover glory in your life, head here for our ranking of the 11 Best Cover Songs by Type O Negative.

If Type O Negative Wrote "Master of Puppets"