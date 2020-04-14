Type O Negative’s 11 Best Cover Songs – Ranked

When news first broke that Type O Negative frontman Peter Steele died a decade ago, fans were skeptical as the well-known jokester had previously sparked rumors of his own death just five years earlier. Alas, on April 14, 2010, it became painfully evident that the news was true. Once reality set in, the collective devastation and heartbreak among fans was palpable. The legend had become the incarnation of one of his most prominent lyrical themes: death.

But Steele wasn’t all death and darkness. He was sardonic and quick-witted, a vampiric Pagliacci masking his pain with sharp-tongued humor. He was erotic and romantic, a starry-eyed lover who wore his perversions on his sleeve. He was soft, yet hard around the edges, a sensitive no-nonsense Brooklyn boy who could either “love you to death” or kick your ass.

Indeed, Peter Steele was a multi-faceted man with many layers wrapped around the depths of his tortured core, which was not only reflected in his musical prowess, but also reiterated in interviews from those who had known him.

The absence of Steele has left a massive void within metal. You can still hear the influence that Type O Negative had on so many bands that have since come to fruition, and yet, none can hold a candle to the legend himself. And while Type O has served as massive inspiration to many bands to emerge from the gothic metal scene, there were also dozens of bands from which Type O Negative drew their own inspiration.

Today, we remember Peter Steele by examining 11 eclectic covers done by Type O Negative, some of which are not as known as the rest. So take a listen and remember the Green Man with us.

"How would I like to die? I don't know. It wouldn't really matter so long as I thought I'd made a difference in the world." — Peter Steele, 1962-2010.