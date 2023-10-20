U2 Extend Las Vegas Sphere Residency

U2 have extended their 'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ Las Vegas residency due to "unprecedented demand."

Bono and co became the first act to perform at the multi-billion dollar immersive MSG Sphere at the Venetian on September 29.

The Sin City stint was due to end on December 16, however, it's proved so popular, that they've added an additional 11 concerts between January 26 and February 18.

The Irish rockers have been performing their 1991 album Achtung Baby in full alongside some fan-favourites at the concerts at the new high-tech.

The pre-sale ends on Oct.21 at 10pm PT for U2.com paid subscribers. General tickets will go on sale on Oct. 25 from 11am PT.

The cutting-edge venue sees the crowd placed in a "360-degree sonic spectrum."

Those lucky enough to get tickets will experience a concert no other due to the venue being built for cinema and performance, not sport.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, frontman Bono teased: “Most music, over playing a theatre, most music venues are sports venues. They’re stadiums, they’re arenas. They’re built for sports. They’re not built for music, they’re not built for art. So this building was built for immersive experiences in cinema and performance. It was not built for [sports], you can’t come here and see an ice hockey game.

“There are no speakers. The entire building is a speaker. So wherever you are, you have perfect sound is the plan."

Guitarist The Edge said: “There’s nothing else like it in the world and won’t be for many, many years.”

He went on: “So what this has been designed to achieve is completely immersive sound. So you’ve got the main array of speakers is above our heads, but throughout the entire building are speakers that are focused so that you have the capability of placing the audience inside a whole 360-degree sonic spectrum.”

The musician hailed the visuals as "ground-breaking."

The Edge added: "This can do that kind of Atmos mixing in a live context, which has never ever been possible before. So not only is the visual side of it ground-breaking, but the audio side of it is again, cutting edge."