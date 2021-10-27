Underoath + Ghostemane Embody Exasperation With New Song ‘Cycle’

Underoath may embody exasperation on the new song "Cycle," but their collaborative effort with Ghostemane is anything but tired. The aggressive new song is featured on the band's upcoming Voyeurist album and can be heard in the player below.

The lyrical content appears to be born out of exhaustion to the point of giving up a fight, with singers Spencer Chamberlain and Aaron Gillespie taking turns belting out the emotionally heavy content. The two musicians are then later complemented by a guest turn from Ghostemane, bringing a fresh perspective to the track.

Guitarist Tim McTague reveals, “When we were writing ‘Cycle,' I knew that I wanted to have a feature on the bridge. I wanted something abstract, and ideally in the hip-hop genre. I heard a cadence that wasn’t natural to our band. Ghostemane came up in convo, and we all loved the idea. I had been listening to him for a minute, and the connection between Underoath / Lil Peep put me on to the south Florida squad like Pouya, Ghostemane and Lil Peep (RIP)."

He adds, "We tried to get a hold of him for weeks, And one day Aaron called me and said that Ghostemane randomly Instagramed him to tell him that he appreciated what we do, and Aaron replied back that we were trying to get a hold of him to be on a track on the new album. The floodgates opened, all the managers and artists started connecting and I sent his manager the song, and a week or so later we got what was stated as ‘I did a ton and threw the sink at it, let me know your thoughts.’ We listened to the first thing he sent, and just said 'that is it.' I don’t think any of us knew what we were looking for in the feature, but when I heard the take, lyrics and energy we were like ‘oh shit. This is perfect.’”

Singer Spencer Chamberlain adds, “Every time I hear the track now, it time warps me right to how I was feeling when we wrote those lyrics and what we were going through at the time. The back and forth on the 3rd chorus transports me back to when we wrote the lyrics. I hope that we’ll have the chance to perform it together live one day.”

Get a closer look at the lyrics and check out the song in full below.

Underoath Featuring Ghostemane, "Cycle" Lyrics

How is the beginning collapsing over the ending

Am I starting a new trend

Or am I just chasing my tail again

Am I starting to cave in

There is nothing left to believe in

Stuck in my head it’s a god damn maze

Carve out my eyes I can’t see anyway

Darker than heaven empty as god

There is nothing to live for

I guess you were right about everything

Carve out my tongue I got nothing to say Darker than heaven empty as God

There is nothing to live for

Take the reigns I’ve had enough Steer this thing into the wall

So pull the rope in

I’m loosing myself down here I’m sinking

Stuck in my head it’s a god damn maze Carve out my eyes I can’t see anyway

Darker than heaven empty as god

There is nothing to live for

I guess you were right about everything Carve out my tongue I got nothing to say

Darker than heaven empty as God

There is nothing to live for

You were never really right about it all

But that’s the way that you like to recall it all

You love to believe that you were right

All along

I was the one issuing a warning

This a warning

Useless, I know

Because you’ll just go and ignore me

Won’t you?

Won’t you?

Simply patronizing won’t do will it?

Will it will it will it well I’m through

Putting my faith in anything I’m through

Putting my faith In anything I’m told to close my eyes to see

Nobody informed me mornings are made for mourning what could have been

Eyes wide open

Exonerated of sin

Stuck in my head it’s a god damn maze Carve out my eyes I can’t see anyway

Darker than heaven empty as god There is nothing to live for

I guess you were right about everything Carve out my tongue I got nothing to say

Darker than heaven empty as God

There is nothing to live for

Am I starting a new trend

Reset the cycle

Underoath Featuring Ghostemane, "Cycle"

"Cycle" will be featured on the band's upcoming Voyeurist album, due Jan. 14 via Fearless Records. Pre-orders for the album are currently available at this location. You can also look for Underoath hitting the road in 2022 with Every Time I Die and Spiritbox. Dates and ticketing info can be found here.