Let Underoath Lullabies Put Your Little One Under + Get an Awesome Onesie

Who ever thought that Underoath would be able to put your little one under? Sparrow Sleeps, that's who! The duo of composer Casey Cole and designer Peter Lockhart have been creating lullaby versions of some of their favorite artists, and Underoath are the latest band to get the special treatment with a full lullaby album of selections from throughout the band's history. Plus, fans can also pick up an awesome They're Only Chasing Sleep onesie for their toddler as well.

This latest music choice serves as a bit of a passion project for Cole, who states, "We took all of their oldies, some of their newer hits, and even the deep cut 'I've Got Ten Friends and a Crowbar...' As a 36-year-old, I remember seeing them during the They're Only Chasing Safety tour cycle and losing my mind. It's an honor to work with a band that helped shape both myself and Peter."

Cleverly playing off the title of one of Underoath's most beloved albums, They're Only Chasing Sleep replaces some of the heavy crushing guitars and drums and in your face vocals with twinkly tones that will help your little one drift off to dream, still with arrangements identifiable to the original. And this is a great way to introduce them early to one of post-hardcore's most revered groups.

This set includes such favorites as "Writing on the Walls," "You're Ever So Inviting" (seen below) and "ihateit" sitting alongside one of their newest standouts, "Hallelujah." See the full track listing and artwork below.

And as mentioned, the set comes with the option to purchase a "They're Only Chasing Sleep" onesie, giving your toddler one of their first branded band items. For infants dating from newborn through 24 months, there are options, and the onesies were printed on Rabbit Skins, so they're soft to your toddler's touch.

You can stream samples of the songs and find the platform of your choosing to download the album here, while the onesie is available at this location. And be sure to check out Sparrow Sleeps other lullaby selections, including recent lullaby versions of material from Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, The Black Keys and more via their website.

Sparrow Sleeps, "You're Ever So Inviting" (Underoath Lullaby Cover)

Sparrow Sleeps, They're Only Chasing Sleep: Lullaby Covers of Underoath Songs Artwork + Track Listing

01 - It's Dangerous Business Walking Out Your Front Door

02 - When the Sun Sleeps

03 - Hallelujah

04 - Reinventing Your Exit

05 - Writing on the Walls

06 - I've Got Ten Friends and a Crowbar That Says You Ain't Gonna Do Jack

07 - ihateit

08 - A Boy Brushed Red Living In Black and White

09 - You're Ever So Inviting

10 - Too Bright To See Too Loud To Hear