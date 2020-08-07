Underoath Remix REZZ + Grabbitz’s ‘Someone Else’ Hit

Electronic artists REZZ & Grabbitz have found kindred spirits in rock outfit Underoath, teaming up with the band for the second time this year as they've just had Underoath remix their current single, "Someone Else."

The initial version of "Someone Else" has been enjoying a steady rise at Alternative Rock radio, currently sitting at No. 15 on Mediabase Alternative Chart. It's also amassed over 13.2 million streams worldwide since it initially arrived in April. Now, look for it to get an extra boost thanks to Underoath's fresh remix of the track.

Rezz says, "After collaborating with Underoath on 'Falling' last year I asked them to remix 'Someone Else' and I loveeeee it.”

The original version started off a little solemn in delivery, before picking up to a more glitchy and infectiously melodic chorus. As for the Underoath remix, as heard in the player provided, they add some atmospherics to the beginning of the track along with a more guitar-driven arrangement for the song, raising the energy of the song earlier in the listen, while the chorus is accentuated with some primal screaming.

Have a listen below and if you enjoy what Underoath have added to the track, be sure to pick up the remix of "Something Else" via the platform of your choosing here.

REZZ & Grabbitz, "Something Else" (Underoath Remix)