Viking/death metal mainstays Unleashed have set No Sign of Life as the title of their 14th album and first since 2018's The Hunt for White Christ. The first sampling of this addition to the Swedish band's legacy comes by way of a lyric video for the opening track, "The King Lost His Crown."

The new record appears to pick up where Unleashed last left off thematically, continuing the original epic concept authored by vocalist/bassist Johnny Hedlund, which has stretched across every album dating back to 2010's As Yggdrasil Trembles.

"In the aftermath of the battle of Jorsala, where the Midgard Warriors stood victorious, White Christ is now being hunted from the once so holy city. The enemy flees towards the desert, and his armies are about to lose faith in their leader. It seems that the king lost his crown," said Hedlund of the No Sign of Life opener.

"The King Lost His Crown" is trademark Unleashed, barreling ahead with simplistic but devastatingly effective rhythmic riffs and adrenalized blast beats beneath wicked melodies, all of which drive the mood of this next piece of the story of the Odalheim world and its Midgard warriors.

"It is our hope that our warriors all over the world will enjoy the new album just like they have our previous ones. We have, as always, tried to stick to our roots while testing our steel to develop the genre of Viking Death Metal even further," added Unleashed as a collective.

Listen to "The King Lost His Crown" toward the bottom of the page where you'll also find the artwork and track listing for No Sign of Life, which comes out Nov. 12 on Napalm Records. Pre-order your copy of the record here and hear more Unleashed in Loudwire's 'Ultimate Folk & Viking Metal' playlist.

Unleashed, "The King Lost His Crown" Lyrics

He fled like a rat

From all responsibility

Demanding that you still follow

The almighty creed Sanctified

You kneel and bow

Thought control

Your point of view is not allowed The king lost his crown

Upon this holy ground

The king lost his crown

All your hopes and visions They all died today

Followed a corrupt Messiah

Holding you down but still you pray Sanctified

You kneel and bow

Thought control

Your point of view is not allowed The king lost his crown

Upon this holy ground

The king lost his crown All that remains

An army of mice

Fleeing towards the desert

Like human lice

Like human lice He fled like a rat

From all responsibility

Demanding that you still follow

The almighty creed Sanctified

You kneel and bow

Thought control

Your point of view is not allowed The king lost his crown

Upon this holy ground

The king lost his crown

Unleashed, "The King Lost His Crown"

Unleashed, No Sign of Life Album Art + Track Listing

01. "The King Lost His Crown"

02. "The Shepherd Has Left the Flock"

03. "Where Can You Flee?"

04. "You Are the Warrior!"

05. "No Sign of Life"

06. "The Highest Ideal"

07. "Midgard Warriors for Life"

08. "Did You Struggle With God?"

09. "Tyr Wields the Sword"

10. "It is Finished"

11. "Here at the End of the World"