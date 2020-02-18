U.S. Army Band Covers Rush’s ‘Time Stand Still’ for Neil Peart

Whenever a musician as influential as Neil Peart passes away, an abundance of other artists typically cover their songs as a way to pay homage to them. A special tribute to Peart was recorded by a U.S. Army band calling Pershing's Own, who played an emotional rendition of Rush's "Time Stand Still."

According to the video's description, SFC Tim Whalen was a lifelong Rush fan and was devastated when he heard of Peart's death, so he knew he wanted to honor the legendary drummer by covering his music.

"The lyrics to this song have always resonated deeply with me, and they show Neil’s heart," SFC Whalen writes. "I wanted to showcase the deep humanity he had in his writing. The song is about life moving too fast, due to both things we can control and things we can’t, and the desire to hold onto something just a little longer. This is such a universal message, whether it be children growing up too fast, a loved one dying, or a soldier leaving home wondering if they’ll ever see their family again.”

Watch the video below.