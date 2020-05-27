Vektor Have Reunited, Announce New Album + Tour Plans

Modern thrash and prog favorites Vektor have announced the end of their hiatus, planning to reunite for multiple tours in 2021. Vektor also revealed they’re working on a new album to follow their highly-acclaimed 2016 full-length, Terminal Redux.

Vektor emerged as one of the leaders of the “thrash revival,” expanding the genre further into prog and space rock territory with each release. After taking a four-year break, Vektor have reformed with founding frontman David DiSanto and longtime guitarist Erik Nelson.

Vektor announced the news today (May 27) via social media:

BREAKING NEWS:

After a four year hiatus following the highly regarded album, "Terminal Redux", the two original guitar players, David DiSanto and Erik Nelson, have decided to reform Vektor.

With new talent from Mike Ohlson on drums and Stephen Coon on bass, Vektor is back as strong as ever!

The band currently in the studio working on new material, and are preparing for multiple tours in 2021

In 2019, DiSanto was accused of domestic abuse by his wife Katy, who shared a minute-long video of David picking her up and throwing her, verbally berating her and throwing a pillow at her face while she cried. He then walked off-camera and appeared to punch a wall.

Katy DiSanto released the following statement:

“The warning signs were there from the beginning, but my optimism and his manipulative love-bombing overshadowed them again and again.

“I should’ve known when he stole our wedding money and spent it on booze because he’s been fired from his job for showing up hungover too many times (or not at all). I should’ve known from the compulsive and incessant lying. I should’ve known when he strangled me in that San Antonio hotel room until my cries for help prompted another room to call the cops. I should’ve known the handful of times he claimed he was sobering up – until I inevitably found all the empty liquor bottles and beers cans he’d been hiding.

“I should’ve known from that time I was sexually assaulted in SLC and he locked me in a basement and told me not to talk about it. I should’ve known when he showed preference to other women just to try and make me upset. I should’ve known from the literally thousands of times I was told that his indiscretions and abuse were my own fault. I should’ve known when he tried to rape me. I should’ve known when he smacked me across the face with his phone. I should’ve known when he slapped me and threw me against the wall because i tried to move his beer. I should’ve known when he picked up in the air, slammed me on our bed, and hit me over the head as hard as he could with a cushion.

“I should’ve known when he’d fly into jealous rages, fabricate scenarios, and punish me for things *I never did or said* (things that existed only in his imagination, but had real life consequences). I should’ve known when he punched holes in our bedroom door and later justified it by saying I should calm down, and it could’ve been my face. I should’ve known when he locked my dog outside in below-freezing temperatures for over an hour. I should’ve known when he vandalized our house with spray paint and told me to clean it up. I should’ve known when I was standing the police station at 2am, trembling, filing a report but begging them not to arrest him because I had no money I’d lose everything if he went to jail again. I should’ve known when he repeatedly abandoned his own dog so he could stay out and get drunk. I should’ve known when the dozens of times he put our lives in danger by picking me up from work drunk – and the hundreds of times he’s put other people in danger by driving drunk (sometimes to the point of blacking out) all over town while it’s his right to do so.

“I should’ve known every time he weaponized other people as tools of abuse – falsely claiming others did or said things in attempts to undermine or humiliate me. I should’ve known every time he left me crushed, crying, alone, confused, then apologized and did it all again.”

David DiSanto released his own statement following Katy’s:

Hey, there’s a lot of misinformation going on. I tried to stay quiet, but there is too much hatred spawning off of everything. I’ve gotta say something but keep things vague. I need everyone to know that sometimes relationships get tricky and people say and do bad things when things turn sour. I never wanted my life to turn into a dumb reality show/Soap Opera, but here it is. It really demeans the music this band has created. There’s a person who has destroyed this entire band and, (surprise!) it wasn’t me. I honestly feel very embarrassed that I lied for many years trying to save that person, while hurting myself, band mates, friends, and family in the process. All I ask is for all the hatred to stop. That’s all I’ve wanted from the beginning. Please don’t get swallowed up in drama. Think for yourself, take the best knowledge you’re presented with and make up your own mind. That’s what VEKTOR is all about. Personal BS doesn’t have a place in all this. Be nice to each other. Be fair and ethical. I got stuck in a difficult situation, and one 15 second instant of my personal life was blown up on the internet. I’m sure a lot of you out there have lived through something similar, maybe to less of an extreme... Not fun for both sides. I’m lucky to have such supportive friends and family. I don’t want to imagine what would’ve happened to someone who didn’t have that kind of support... Anyone who has something bad to say: Go ahead. I’m sorry for you in the future because it probably means you haven’t been through something like this before. It’s hard, and it will ruin you. I’ve received a lot of hate mail... Please, please, please do not send any hate mail to the other party involved. Don’t even respond to negative comments. Let those people say what they gotta say and let’s be cool to each other. Let’s stop this hatred and move forward. This personal crap, dirty laundry doesn’t belong online or in metal, especially when dealing with false accusations. For the fans... I’ve been talking with Erik. We’re friends again, and we’ll see what happens. I also gotta say I’ve never hurt any human being. I got in a fight in high school, but the guy just split my eyebrow open and I still didn’t throw a punch. I was trying to reason with him. That’s me," and "Did anyone see the video of every moment that led up to that point? How many people on here know me or Her in real life? Relationships aren’t that simple. People are hurting right now on both sides.

The band’s newest album with be their fourth full-length record and their second to be released via Earache.