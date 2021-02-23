Vexed, the up-and-coming alt-metal band from the U.K., have just dropped a Grindhouse-styled music video for the floor-punching new song "Hideous," off the newly announced Culling Culture debut album.

Anger and disgust may be the most relatable human emotion on the Earth right now, which Vexed bottled, distilled and consumed undiluted at casket strength potency on "Hideous." There's a brilliant tradeoff in the way this four-piece structured their pounding grooves and serrated vocal assaults, with subtle shades of nu-metal influences.

"It gives us great satisfaction to share with you our Grindhouse inspired music video for our debut single, 'Hideous'," said the band. "Fueled by the feeling of ‘seeing red’ and having to decide how to react in moments of betrayal and rage, do you let your blood boil over or sit and wait for the killing instinct to pass?"

Watch the video and read the lyrics for "Hideous" toward the bottom of the page, where you'll also find the album art and track listing for Culling Culture. Pre-order the album, out May 21 on Napalm Records, here.

Vexed, "Hideous" Lyrics

All I see is hideous We’re so accustomed to the pain can’t see it’s killing us

There’s evil right before your eyes but you’re oblivious

But all I see is hideous

Disguised as victims but they feed off the delirious

Calculated subtle choices it’s insidious You might have them fooled but not me

A wolf in sheep's clothing is all that I see

So keep crying and whining go howl to the moon

'Cos one day you’ll be left alone to lick your own wounds You can’t pull the wool over my eyes

Your disguise is a failed attempt of looking elegant but to me you know all I see is... Hideous We’re so accustomed to the pain can’t see it’s killing us

There’s evil right before your eyes but you’re oblivious

But all I see is hideous

Disguised as victims but they feed of the delirious

Calculated subtle choices it’s insidious. Am I the only person here who isn’t falling for your tears?

No amount of nudity can hide the ugliness beneath All I see is hideous We’re so accustomed to the pain can’t see it’s killing us

There’s evil right before your eyes but you’re oblivious

But all I see is hideous

Disguised as victims but they feed of the delirious

Calculated subtle choices it’s insidious Sit, lie down, roll over if you please but all of your tricks little or big they don’t impress me

I’m the only one who’s got you all figured out

You and your fucking big mouth Am I the only person here who isn’t falling for your tears?

No amount of nudity can hide the ugliness beneath All I see is hideous We’re so accustomed to the pain can’t see it’s killing us

There’s evil right before your eyes but you’re oblivious

But all I see is hideous

Disguised as victims but they feed of the delirious

Calculated subtle choices it’s insidious

Vexed, "Hideous" Music Video

Vexed, Culling Culture

Napalm Records

01. "Ignorant"

02. "Hideous"

03. "Fake"

04. "Epiphany"

05. "Misery"

06. "Narcissist"

07. "Weaponise"

08. "Purity"

09. "Drift"

10. "Aurora"

11. "Lazarus"