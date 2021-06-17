It’s that time of year again to shine a spotlight on the future of rock and metal! For the 2021 edition of our most hotly debated annual list, we rounded up 10 of the most exciting up-and-coming bands currently poised for breakout success.

Hailing from the U.K., Holding Absence is one of the most promising young bands in rock. The group began to blow up with their 2021 full-length, The Greatest Mistake of My Life — a soulful and anthemic album of nothing but standout tracks. Much like Loathe, who Holding Absence released a split EP with in 2018, these gents have a chokehold around the neck of their genre.

The future of easycore can be caught walking down the aisle. With innovative guitar work, lock-step drumming and soaring vocals, Meet Me @ the Altar are starting to get noticed by the big guns of the music industry. Having signed to Fueled by Ramen in late 2020, MMATA have already booked massive 2021 tours with Coheed & Cambria, the Used, nothing,nowhere and All Time Low. This is what buzz looks like.

Of course, no up-and-coming list in 2021 would be complete without the most buzzworthy metal act of the pandemic era — Spiritbox. The band’s massive ascent thanks to singles such as “Holy Roller,” “Blessed Be” and “Circle With Me” has been fueled by raw songwriting talent and the fierce approval of both fans and critics. In 2021, this band seems absolutely unstoppable.

Check out our full list of the 10 Up-and-Coming Bands You Need to Hear in 2021 below.