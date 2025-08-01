Viral Metal Band Lets 12-Year-Old Design Merch, Puts Proceeds Toward College Fund

The viral metal band Opal in Sky let a 12-year-old design merch for them and put the proceeds toward her college fund.

The Canadian outfit shared a video on social media explaining how the collaboration with the young artist, named Alyvia, came to be. Just ahead of one of their performances, the girl approached them and held up a design she had drawn for them, prompting the members to introduce her to their manager.

The design featured the band's name written in the sky above a landscape with mountains, flowers and the sun and moon.

"I remember thinking to myself, This needs to be on a T-shirt, holy shit," they recalled, adding that their manager agreed.

"So after some negotiations and permission from her parents, a new shirt was born. And this design gets even better because for every shirt sold, a portion of that goes into a college fund for Alyvia, because she said that she wants to go to university to learn more about the human brain and what makes it tick."

Not only did they turn Alyvia's design into a T-shirt, but also a tank top, long sleeved shirt and a hoodie. It's called "Lost Moon by Alyvia," because that's her favorite song by Opal in Sky. The prices for the collection range from $28 to $49.

"Alyvia discovered Opal in Sky during her nu-metal phase while scrolling through YouTube Shorts. Her favorite song is 'Lost Moon.' She takes singing lessons every Tuesday after school," the product description on the band's website reads.

You can purchase one of the garments from Opal in the Sky's online store now.

Who Are Opal in Sky?

Opal in Sky are a Canadian metal band led by twin brothers, Dylon and Tyson Opalinsky — which is where their band name is derived from. They've amassed quite a large social media following both on TikTok and Instagram over the last few years, demonstrating how building a brand can help young bands share their music with a wider audience.

"Their music is a reflection of their shared values and beliefs. They believe that music has the power to heal, uplift, and bring people together. They are committed to creating music that is both meaningful and enjoyable, and their unique sound is a fusion of different styles and influences," the biography on their website reads.

Opal in Sky, "Serene"