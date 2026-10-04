Voivod Cancel Entire U.S. Tour Due to ‘Family Health Emergency’

Canadian progressive thrash titans Voivod recently announced that their entire American Tour 2026 Part 2 trek has been canceled due to a “family health emergency.” They would’ve been supported by Virginian metal-punk ensemble Bat, and the tour would’ve run throughout the U.S. during the middle of October.

What Did Voivod Say About the Situation?

Back in September, Voivod played a few shows in Canada (per setlist.fm and their official website), and they were all set to continue their North American tour with selected dates in the U.S. from Oct. 8 – Oct. 18. However, they took to social media yesterday (Oct. 3) to reveal that they won’t be able to fulfill those commitments due to personal circumstances.

In particular, they shared:

Dear Fans, It is with heavy hearts that we must cancel the US tour dates with BAT due to family health emergency in the Voivod clan. We would like to say postponed and give you a new time period but Voivod can’t commit to any dates right now. Tickets will be refunded at point of sale, we ask fans to wait a few days until the ticketing systems have been alerted. Thank you for your understanding and support.

You can see their post below:

Naturally, Bat shared Voivod’s posts across their social media accounts, captioning on Facebook: “Our love and respect goes out to Voivod.”

Thankfully, most responses have been understanding and supportive.

For instance, someone replied to Voivod’s Instagram post: “Not a bummer not sad. Totally human and understandable. The world has received much from voivod and is better for it.” Likewise, someone replied to Bat’s Facebook status: “Sending positive vibes and well wishes to everyone.”

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Obviously, more details haven’t been given. That said, multiple people within the Voivod camp are currenetly battling cancer.

Specifically, they announced in August of 2026 that Carol Langevin – sister of drummer Michel “Away” Langevin – is “fighting pancreatic cancer at 60.” In the process, they also referenced former frontman Eric “E-Force” Forrest battling prostate cancer and vocalist Denis “Snake” Bélanger’s partner – Christine – battling colorectal cancer.

Voivod’s full August 2026 post reads as follows:

This year has been a hard one for the Voivod family. At the start of the year, we learned that E-Force, who fronted the band in the 90s, has been fighting prostate cancer, and he is still out there on the road with us, filling in for Snake with everything he has. Snake is home at the side of his partner Christine, who is bravely facing colorectal cancer. [See her GoFundMe.] They are in our hearts every single day. And now cancer has struck our family once more. Carol Langevin, brother of our drummer Michel "Away" Langevin, is fighting pancreatic cancer at 60. A GoFundMe has been set up to support Carol and his loved ones through treatment and the hard road ahead. If you can donate, every contribution counts, no matter the size. If you cannot, please share this post. It truly makes a difference. For more than 40 years, this community has shown us what solidarity means. Let's show Carol, and the whole family, what the Iron Gang can do. Thank you for your love and support. Voivod

As of now, Voivod have only two scheduled shows coming up. One will be at the Théâtre du Palais Municipal in Quebec in January of 2027, whereas the other will be at Maryland Deathfest in May of 2027.

You can see more information about both shows – and grab tickets – here.

Of course, everyone at Loudwire sends our well wishes to the entire Voivod family.

Also, keep scrolling to see where Voivod’s Nothingface landed in our ranking of the 11 best ‘80s prog metal albums!