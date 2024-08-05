VOTE: Better Debut Album – Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Appetite for Destruction’ vs. Van Halen ‘Van Halen’

Two iconic bands, two incredible debut albums, but which debut was better - Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction or Van Halen's Van Halen? That's the debate this week as part of Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

"Welcome to the Jungle," "Sweet Child O' Mine," "Paradise City," "Mr. Brownstone" and so many more great songs make up Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction. Once MTV finally gave them a shot, the sky was the limit for these upstart L.A. rockers, who went on to sell over 18 million copies of this standout debut.

Arriving almost a decade earlier, Van Halen were the hot young rockers on Los Angeles' Sunset Strip, with the fiery guitar work of Eddie Van Halen and bravado of frontman David Lee Roth leading the way. On top of their iconic cover of The Kinks' "You Really Got Me," the album reads like a playlist for classic rock radio - "Runnin' With the Devil," "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love," "Janie's Cryin'," "On Fire." It was a stunning first impression that changed the game.

