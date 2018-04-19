As Stryper prepare to release their new album God Damn Evil, the band is running into some resistance from national retail chain Walmart, who have banned the album over its title. The move is somewhat surprising given the band's religious background, and they're even teaming with Loudwire today (April 19) to bring you the premiere of a new video for "The Valley," which itself has a number of biblical connotations.

"We’re disappointed,” said Stryper frontman Michael Sweet of the ban. “Stryper has always been about making people think outside the box. Our new album title God Damn Evil is a statement that's needed in our society. We've seen evil rise to new levels and this title is simply a prayer request asking God to damn or condemn all the evil around us. Many chains have joined us in making such a statement. Walmart unfortunately has not. The odd thing is of all the chains out there we assumed Walmart would be one to understand exactly what our point and purpose is. Unfortunately not. Although we respect their decision and what's done is done, it's frustrating to see something that's meant for good get misinterpreted and misunderstood.”

That being said, Stryper are pushing forward with more music from the disc, bringing you the new video for "The Valley" above. If the title didn't immediately give it away, the video and lyrics will. The clip opens with the band members sitting amongst the pews of a church while Michael Sweet holds the bible and the clip alternates with shots of them performing in the barren desert. This chugging rocker also finds Sweet belting the defiant line, "I fear no evil," while borrowing inspiration from the good book itself.

"'The Valley' is a throwback to when hard rock and metal ruled the music world. It has a driving groove with a timeless message (Psalm 23). The video is unlike anything we've ever done and it was brilliantly directed and produced by Jamie Brown.” says Sweet.

God Damn Evil is the band's tenth studio album and their first with new bassist Perry Richardson. Though the album will be in stores tomorrow, you can also order the disc at this location.

Look for Stryper returning to the road, starting with the Frontiers Rock Festival on April 28 in Milan, Italy. Their tour dates can be found here.

Stryper, God Damn Evil Cover Art

Frontiers Music SRL Frontiers Music SRL loading...