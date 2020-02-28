Warbringer Reveal ‘Weapons of Tomorrow’ Album Details

Back in December, Warbringer told Full Metal Jackie they had completed their next record. Now we've got the official details on the forthcoming set, titled Weapons of Tomorrow.

The 10-track album will arrive on April 24 via Napalm Records, and to celebrate the new album announcement, the band has issued a new video for a remastered version of their recent single, "Firepower Kills."

"'Firepower Kills' is about advancing weapons technology. Modern science is an enormously powerful tool, and the human species must be very cautious about its use," says singer John Kevill. "This song looks at the last 100 years of scientific advances in weaponry and asks, 'Where does this lead?' Musically, it's a total thrashing burner, and the main riff ‘evolves’ throughout the song like the weaponry in the lyrics." Have a look at the video below.

The Weapons of Tomorrow album was recorded with producer Mike Plotnikoff and mixed by Zack Ohren, with the album tackling a number of themes including the over-arching notion of modern technology endangering society.

Kevill says, "I put a lot of thought and detail into the lyrical content of this album. There’s often a ‘storytelling’ component, in which the song’s lyrics develop or turn along with the music and structure of the song. All in all, Weapons of Tomorrow contains elements of our previous album, Woe to the Vanquished, but takes them further and in new and exciting directions."

He also teases, “While containing speed-driven burners like ‘Firepower Kills’ and ‘Unraveling’ and crushing stomps like ‘The Black Hand Reaches Out’ and ‘Crushed Beneath the Tracks,’ Weapons of Tomorrow goes really big on the epic tracks, containing not one but four. Each has its own character. The forlorn and semi-ballad ‘Defiance of Fate’ breaks serious musical ground for us and is like no song in our catalogue. ‘Heart of Darkness’ and ‘Notre Dame (King of Fools)’ offer different takes on a dark, black metal-oriented sound, and “Glorious End” is a tragic war epic with a unique lyrical component.”

For those interested, pre-order options are available at Warbringer's webstore. Check out the remastered "Firepower Kills" below and check out the artwork and track listing.

Warbringer, "Firepower Kills"

Warbringer, Weapons of Tomorrow Artwork + Track Listing

Napalm Records

Firepower Kills

The Black Hand Reaches Out

Crushed Beneath the Tracks

Defiance of Fate

Unraveling

Heart of Darkness

Power Unsurpassed

Outer Reaches

Notre Dame (King of Fools)

Glorious End