5 Best New Thrash Bands Since 2010, Chosen by Warbringer’s John Kevill
Who are the best new thrash bands to emerge since 2010? That's what Warbringer frontman John Kevill is here to sort out.
While Warbringer are still considered to be from the "new" school of thrash, the reality is that they've been scene veterans for quite some time now. In fact, an entirely new generation of thrashers have emerged since Warbringer's 2004 formation and 2008 debut. In spirit of thrash lifting itself up on each others' shoulder, Kevill shouts out some even more modern thrash acts most deserving of your time and attention.
But first...
What You Need to Know About Warbringer
From: Venutra, California
First Album: War Without End (2008)
New Album: Wrath and Ruin
Now seven albums into their career with Wrath and Ruin, Warbringer reaffirm that they're still releasing their best material deep into their career. Notably, this most recent three-album run has been the most consistent and inventive and it likely helps that the band's revolving door lineup has been stable since 2018, albeit a new configuration on the live front.
Wrath and Ruin offers plenty of maturity without compromising that oftentimes meat-and-potatoes necessity of great, adrenalized thrash.
Kevill, now in his late 30s, continues to come to terms with the cold, harsh realities of the world and society and it comes out brilliantly in the lyrics.
"When I was younger, I used to think the world would only get better during my life. I know now that isn’t the case," he says, grimly assessing, "We aren't going to fix the environment even though we know the consequences, because profits would decrease, so it's not considered possible. On top of that, our societies keep getting more unequal, with a few people owning most everything, and most people just trying to keep their heads above water. We still won’t feed everyone, but we will fund development of weaponized autonomous drones, etc, etc.”
"I was reading some social theory stuff (Mark Fisher) some years ago and feeling depressed about my own future in these conditions. I went to a therapist and they basically told me it was all real and legitimate and that all they could do was give me drugs so I could pretend that I didn’t know all this," he continues. "I don’t really have time to worry too much, because a bunch of bills are always due. I also stopped dreaming for a year or two, which I found scary."
This fuels the lead single off Warbringer's new record. "I tried to bottle this feeling into 'A Better World,'" Kevill adds, "I don't think I'm the only one."
Watch the music video for the song directly below.
Warbringer, "A Better World" Music Video
Music is a constant source of comfort and can be therapeutic in its own right. We're all unsure of the world around us and there's sure to be some more within Wrath and Ruin to help process it all — and let out some internal rage and strife.
While you're doing that, keep the energy going and check out Kevill's picks for the 5 best new thrash bands since the 2010s.
And before you proceed, you should know the one big rule: bands considered for this list have to put out their first official release (album, EP) in 2010 or later.
'Wrath and Ruin' is out now on Napalm.
Wraith
I saw these guys as opener on a show Warbringer did with Vio-Lence in L.A. sometime ago and was impressed. The band leans heavily on the stomping, stripped down midtempo riffs somewhat akin to Power Trip or something. But has this blackened, raspy vocals probably best compared to Joel Grind of Toxic Holocaust.
The riffs are really slammin and the songs are catchy. I also appreciate how the opener on their recent album Fueled by Fear is just a few minutes of nothing but heavy riffs, a very stylish move.
Cruel Force
A friend tipped me off to this one — really cool speed metal from Germany with a very old school sound, down to the super reverb’d tom rolls everywhere.
Dawn of the Axe is a really fun record with pretty catchy songwriting and a lot of cool lines. I love the overall sound and the vocal approach, which reminds me a bit of Kreator's Ventor in the way he enunciates.
"Storm the gates at dawn!"
Pest Control
This band is from the U.K. and has one album and one EP so far, both of which are cool. Very aggressive thrash/crossover sound with a lot of sweet riffs.
There’s a ton of energy in their sound, which for me hits a sweet spot between being furious and also having this really fun vibe without being too silly. I bet this music rules live.
Hazzerd
This band is from Canada and has three albums out now. I’d describe it as a really classic thrash sound with lots of sawtoothed picking. The riffage is pretty impressive from this band — just tons of guitar stuff going on and very hardworking picking hands, which I think is cool as hell.
The band does an instrumental too on all their records and the latest one on “The 3rd Dimension” has some wicked stuff in it.
Evil Invaders
I’d describe this band as a cross between speed/heavy metal and thrash. We toured with them in Europe a couple years ago and their live show really impressed. Some really insane metal shrieking from Joe and a really slick lead guitar sound out of Max.
There's very much an over the top, old school metal sound and delivery and some pretty diverse songwriting too. The riff with the screamin’ harmonic that opens their latest record (“Hissing in Crescendo” from Shattering Reflection) was a favorite for me.