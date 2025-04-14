5 Best New Thrash Bands Since 2010, Chosen by Warbringer’s John Kevill

Who are the best new thrash bands to emerge since 2010? That's what Warbringer frontman John Kevill is here to sort out.

While Warbringer are still considered to be from the "new" school of thrash, the reality is that they've been scene veterans for quite some time now. In fact, an entirely new generation of thrashers have emerged since Warbringer's 2004 formation and 2008 debut. In spirit of thrash lifting itself up on each others' shoulder, Kevill shouts out some even more modern thrash acts most deserving of your time and attention.

But first...

What You Need to Know About Warbringer

From: Venutra, California

First Album: War Without End (2008)

New Album: Wrath and Ruin

warbringer wrath and ruin album art Napalm loading...

Now seven albums into their career with Wrath and Ruin, Warbringer reaffirm that they're still releasing their best material deep into their career. Notably, this most recent three-album run has been the most consistent and inventive and it likely helps that the band's revolving door lineup has been stable since 2018, albeit a new configuration on the live front.

Wrath and Ruin offers plenty of maturity without compromising that oftentimes meat-and-potatoes necessity of great, adrenalized thrash.

Kevill, now in his late 30s, continues to come to terms with the cold, harsh realities of the world and society and it comes out brilliantly in the lyrics.

"When I was younger, I used to think the world would only get better during my life. I know now that isn’t the case," he says, grimly assessing, "We aren't going to fix the environment even though we know the consequences, because profits would decrease, so it's not considered possible. On top of that, our societies keep getting more unequal, with a few people owning most everything, and most people just trying to keep their heads above water. We still won’t feed everyone, but we will fund development of weaponized autonomous drones, etc, etc.”

READ MORE: Can You Guess the 20 Thrash Albums From One Piece of the Cover Art?

"I was reading some social theory stuff (Mark Fisher) some years ago and feeling depressed about my own future in these conditions. I went to a therapist and they basically told me it was all real and legitimate and that all they could do was give me drugs so I could pretend that I didn’t know all this," he continues. "I don’t really have time to worry too much, because a bunch of bills are always due. I also stopped dreaming for a year or two, which I found scary."

This fuels the lead single off Warbringer's new record. "I tried to bottle this feeling into 'A Better World,'" Kevill adds, "I don't think I'm the only one."

Watch the music video for the song directly below.

Warbringer, "A Better World" Music Video

Music is a constant source of comfort and can be therapeutic in its own right. We're all unsure of the world around us and there's sure to be some more within Wrath and Ruin to help process it all — and let out some internal rage and strife.

While you're doing that, keep the energy going and check out Kevill's picks for the 5 best new thrash bands since the 2010s.

And before you proceed, you should know the one big rule: bands considered for this list have to put out their first official release (album, EP) in 2010 or later.

'Wrath and Ruin' is out now on Napalm. Follow Warbringer on Instagram, X, Facebook and Bandcamp.