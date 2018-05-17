The 2018 Rock on the Range at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, wrapped up last night (May 20) with an epic performance by Tool -- which Maynard James Keenan dedicated to the friends and family of Chris Cornell -- closing the three-day rock and metal festival. Cornell was on the minds of many performers and fans: Friday night was the one year anniversary of his passing. Saturday night would have been the one year anniversary of Soundgarden headlining the 2017 Rock on the Range festival. Alice In Chains, who headlined Friday night, paid tribute via their set-closing Soundgarden covers, "Hunted Down" and "Boot Camp."

Them Evils was one of the bands who had to adjust their schedule due to the delays; instead of playing midday Saturday, they were moved to Sunday at noon on the main stage. From Ashes to New had a different experience; their full set was abbreviated to just fifteen minutes. Frontman Matt Brandyberry told us, “The passing storms tried to keep us off the stage, but it will take a lot more than that to stop From Ashes to New. Huge thanks to everyone that worked so hard behind the scenes to get us on stage when it seemed almost hopeless. Although our set was short, we are grateful we had the chance to play for all of our amazing fans who stuck it out!”

Besides music, the festival offered an impressive lineup in the comedy tent; Curb Your Enthusiasm's JB Smoove leveled the joint on Saturday night, with an amazing set that saw him planking on stage.

Watch highlights and interviews from the festival in the player above (the stream is produced and brought to you by Live X Live), and check out our photos in the gallery below.