Hey rock rangers, it's time to get excited for a new year of Rock on the Range and start making your arrangements to be in Columbus, Ohio next May. Organizers Danny Wimmer Presents have announced the 2018 and it's lead by the impressive talents of Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and Alice in Chains.

The three headliners will be joined at Columbus' MAPFRE Stadium on May 18, 19 and 20 by Godsmack, A Perfect Circle, Stone Sour, Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace, Stone Temple Pilots, Machine Gun Kelly, Bullet for My Valentine, The Used, Tech N9ne, Underoath, Babymetal, Black Veil Brides, Asking Alexandria, I Prevail, Greta Van Fleet, Yelawolf, Trivium, Body Count, Quicksand, Black Sun Rising, Baroness and plenty more.

As glimpse at the first portion of the lineup shows, Rock on the Range festival goers will get to see Maynard James Keenan pulling double duty fronting Tool and A Perfect Circle. The return of Stone Temple Pilots with new vocalist Jeff Gutt is sure to draw some attention. And a number of top early year tours will all converge on Columbus for the Rock on the Range weekend.

M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold said, "Rock On The Range is the undisputed champion of American rock festivals. The team over there has done an incredible job of curating a potent mix of all the types of rock ’n roll that any fan could ask for. It’s an honor to play at the top of the bill, and we cannot wait to see everyone in May.”

“We are looking forward to returning to Rock On The Range as a headliner this year and rocking out with all of you. Bring It!” said Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains.

“Following last year's amazing festival we knew we had to deliver. We have one of the only shows from Tool in 2018, a band the Rangers have been wanting for years -- and also having A Perfect Circle on the same festival is something special. Adding Avenged Sevenfold, Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and the special returns of Stone Sour and Stone Temple Pilots only builds on that excitement. We can’t wait for May,” said Gary Spivack, Executive Producer for Rock on the Range.

The remainder of the bill includes Andrew WK, Atreyu, Anti-Flag, We Came as Romans, The Bronx, 10 Years, Senses Fail, New Years Day, Emmure, Hawthorne Heights, Turnstile, Miss May I, Code Orange, Power Trip, Dance Gavin Dance, Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown, Stick to Your Guns, Wilson, From Ashes to New, Black Foxxes, Like a Storm, Shaman's Harvest, While She Sleeps, The Fever 333, I See Stars, Mutoid Man, My Ticket Home, Cane Hill, Joyous Wolf, Stitched Up Heart, Them Evils, Spirit Animal, Like Moths to Flames and Shim.

It's definitely a powerhouse lineup, one we've come to expect from Rock on the Range. Early bird tickets for the event are on sale now and you can also check into camping and premiere ticketing packages as well. Plus there are special discounts for active military through GovX while supplies last. Just head on over to the Rock on the Range website for full details about this year's festival.

2018 Rock on the Range

Danny Wimmer Presents Danny Wimmer Presents loading...

12 Unforgettable Maynard James Keenan Moments