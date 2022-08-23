Watch Metallica’s Entire 2016 Global Citizen Festival Performance

Metallica are preparing to play New York City's Central Park on Sept. 24 for the Global Citizen Festival, but this won't be the first time the metal legends have stormed the iconic urban space.

The first time Metallica performed in Central Park was exactly six years ago on Sept. 24, 2016, when they played a middle-of-the-day five-song set for that year's Global Citizen Festival. Metallica were no doubt the heaviest band that played that day; they shared the stage with acts like Major Lazer, Demi Lovato, Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna.

This year, they'll stand out in a similar fashion as they perform next to Charlie Puth, the Jonas Brothers, Mariah Carey, Måneskin and others. Fortunately, with Metallica receiving top-billing for the 2022 edition, chances are they'll play a longer set to close out the day's festivities.

In anticipation of Metallica's return to New York City—this will be their first performance in the Big apple since playing The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on May 15, 2017—we've put together their entire 2016 Global Citizen set below.

Check out videos for each song and then learn how to get your hands on tickets to this year's show here.

Watch Metallica's Full Performance at Global Citizen 2016 in Central Park

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Master of Puppets"

"One"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"

As of right now, Global Citizen is Metallica's only remaining show for 2022. They recently wrapped up a summer run of dates in Europe followed by a performance at Lollapalooza and two stadium shows in Buffalo, N.Y., and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

