Metallica are set to headline the 2022 edition of the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York City on Saturday, Sept. 24. The festival kicks off at 4PM ET and will conclude around 10PM ET.

Though there are no set times available to the public yet, we do have all the details on how you can stream the full festival, including Metallica's performance, for free all over the world.

Watch Metallica's Global Citizen Performance

Anywhere on the planet, you can stream the Global Citizen Festival in a number of ways, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, the Apple TV app, Twitch, Twitter, Veeps and YouTube.

In the United States, you'll have a few more options, including on television via FX and ABC as well as ABC News Live on Hulu and YouTube.

According to Global Citizen, one of the best viewing experiences will be via their app, which you can download here, and you can grab all the details on how to watch the festival wherever you're at on Global Citizen's official website.

Get our free mobile app

This won't be Metallica's first performance at Global Citizen. The thrashers played the festival on Sept. 24, 2016, but the major difference with this year's show will be that Metallica are closing out the night rather than playing in the middle of the afternoon. You can watch their full 2016 performance here and you can also hear it on this weekend's broadcast of The Ultimate Metallica Show.

While there are no free General Admission tickets left for this year's festival, there are still some VIP tickets available; you can purchase them here.

Watch Metallica Perform "Master of Puppets" at 2016 Global Citizen Festival

Photos From Metallica's Performance at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival Photos from Metallica's performance at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York City.