Watch This Inventive R&B Cover of System of a Down’s ‘Chop Suey’

One of the best – or worst – things about TikTok is its ability to spawn wildly imaginative covers of some of our favorite rock and metal songs. Case in point: user klassixjones’ recent R&B rendition of System of a Down’s “Chop Suey.”

Naturally, the track (which originally appeared on 2001’s Toxicity) has had its fair share of amateur and professional remakes over the last 21 years. For instance, there’ve been engaging versions done by Motionless in White, Nandi Bushell, Ankor and perhaps most famously, Peruvian YouTube sensation Tongo.

That said, klassixjones’s take is still worthy of attention. Why? Because it’s so boldly different (and undoubtedly divisive). Simply put, his one-minute clip finds him reinterpreting the tune as an electronic/R&B ballad. Complete with echoey autotuned singing, dense vocal harmonies, hip-hop beats, decorative percussive elements and smooth electric guitarwork, it’s a really inventive creation.

You can view his post below:

So far, it's garnered nearly 370,000 views (as well as about 61,500 likes and several thousand replies). Predictably, reactions have been mostly positive. For instance, once user tagged System of a Down before writing, “honestly I think Serj would appreciate a unique cover.” Another viewer commented: “Easily one of my favorite songs of all time and you definitely did it justice. Well done king.”

Elsewhere, fans suggested that he do something from Slipknot and Korn next, which isn’t out of the realm of possibility. After all, klassixjones’s put his unique spin on a few other rock and metal classics, such as My Chemical Romance’s “Helena,” Panic! at the Disco’s “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” and Green Day’s “Basket Case.”

While he also does original music, it’s clear that he’s just as adept at adapting the work of others.

What do you think of klassixjones’s reimagining of “Chop Suey”? Are there any songs that you think he should tackle next? Let us know.