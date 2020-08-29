25 Covers of System of a Down’s ‘Chop Suey!’ for National Chop Suey Day

Welcome to National Chop Suey Day (Aug. 29), and while we're certain the national day was designed to salute the American Chinese culinary cuisine, we've chosen to pay homage to the greatest song ever titled after the dish, System of a Down's "Chop Suey!" Why? We wanted to, of course.

So go ahead, grab a brush and put a little makeup and leave your keys upon the table. You don't need to go anywhere and we won't be forsaking you. In fact, you'll get a full on selection of just about every version of "Chop Suey!" you could ever imagine -- some great, some .... well, at least they tried.

So, without further adieu, we commend our spirit to deliver you these 25 "Chop Suey!" covers.