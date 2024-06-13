System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian is staying busy despite his band's somewhat sporadic and sparse touring schedule.

Blabbermouth is reporting the SOAD bassist is part of a new project called Seven Hours After Violet that comprised of heavy hitters from various metal acts.

In addition to Odadjian, Seven Hours After Violet also includes Left To Suffer vocalist Taylor Barber, California-based deathcore outfit Winds of Plague's Michael Montoya and Josh Johnson, and former American Idol contestant Alejandro Aranda, who also performs under the moniker Scarypoolparty.

The band has already dropped its first singe, "Paradise." The pulverizing track sounds closest to Left To Suffer out of all of the bands represented in Seven Hours After Violet's lineup.

"I've been making music for over 30 years, I wanted to do something super heavy but melodic and come back to my roots," Odadjian said. "Until this band, every side project I've done has been outside the walls of heavy music."

Seven Hours After Violet, "Paradise"

The bassist went on to explain he intentionally stayed clear of any projects that involved heavy music since SOAD already checked that box.

"Once I got started with Seven Hours After Violet, I had to let go of that," Odadjian said. "I said 'let me go with my gut and do that I'm best at.'"

A full Seven Hours After Violet is planned with "Paradise" being the opening track. No release date has been announced. The music is the first released on Odadjian's new label, 1336 Records, a joint partnership with Sumerian Records.

Seven Hours After Violet is one of the acts already announced for the return of the Mayhem Fest Oct. 12 in San Bernardino, California. System of a Down is currently only scheduled to play one date in 2024 when they perform with Deftones Aug. 17 at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

