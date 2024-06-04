Mayhem Festival Returns as Single-Day 2024 Festival, Full Lineup Announced
After teasing a return, Mayhem Fest is back, but as a single-day fall festival rather than a summer festival tour. The full lineup has been revealed, packed mostly with hard-hitting 21st century acts and headliners Bad Omens.
The 24-band fest is largely a who's who of metalcore, past and present, with Parkway Drive and Architects also billed near the top.
See all the details about this year's Mayhem Festival below.
When + Where Is Mayhem Fest 2024?
Mayhem Fest will be held on Oct. 12 at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California.
Who Is Playing Mayhem Fest 2024?
The full Mayhem Fest lineup includes four acts who have played before, in addition to 19 artists who are making their first-time appearance.
The bands booked for this year's single-day event are:
Bad Omens
Parkway Drive
Architects
Jinjer
Poppy
Kittie
August Burns Red
Seven Hours After Violet
We Came As Romans
Suicide Silence
After the Burial
Hanabie
Throwdown
Born of Osiris
Mothica
Peyton Parrish
Darkest Hour
Unearth
Brutus
It Dies Today
Escuela Grind
Holy Wars
Roman Candle
Mayhem Festival 2024 Tickets
For tickets (on sale soon) and more information, visit the Mayhem Fest website.
READ MORE: The Best Metalcore Album of Each Year Since 2000
When Was the Last Mayhem Fest + Who Played?
The eight and, until now, final Mayhem Festival lineup featured Slayer, King Diamond, Hellyeah and The Devil Wears Prada on the main stage.
Appearing on the second stage were Whitechapel, Thy Art Is Murder, Jungle Rot, Sister Sin, Sworn In, Shattered Sun, Feed Her to the Sharks, Code Orange and Kissing Candice.
2024 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire