After teasing a return, Mayhem Fest is back, but as a single-day fall festival rather than a summer festival tour. The full lineup has been revealed, packed mostly with hard-hitting 21st century acts and headliners Bad Omens.

The 24-band fest is largely a who's who of metalcore, past and present, with Parkway Drive and Architects also billed near the top.

See all the details about this year's Mayhem Festival below.

When + Where Is Mayhem Fest 2024?

Mayhem Fest will be held on Oct. 12 at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California.

Who Is Playing Mayhem Fest 2024?

The full Mayhem Fest lineup includes four acts who have played before, in addition to 19 artists who are making their first-time appearance.

The bands booked for this year's single-day event are:

Bad Omens

Parkway Drive

Architects

Jinjer

Poppy

Kittie

August Burns Red

Seven Hours After Violet

We Came As Romans

Suicide Silence

After the Burial

Hanabie

Throwdown

Born of Osiris

Mothica

Peyton Parrish

Darkest Hour

Unearth

Brutus

It Dies Today

Escuela Grind

Holy Wars

Roman Candle

Mayhem Festival 2024 Tickets

For tickets (on sale soon) and more information, visit the Mayhem Fest website.

When Was the Last Mayhem Fest + Who Played?

The eight and, until now, final Mayhem Festival lineup featured Slayer, King Diamond, Hellyeah and The Devil Wears Prada on the main stage.

Appearing on the second stage were Whitechapel, Thy Art Is Murder, Jungle Rot, Sister Sin, Sworn In, Shattered Sun, Feed Her to the Sharks, Code Orange and Kissing Candice.