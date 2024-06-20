Did We All Miss The Hidden Meaning of Shavo Odadjian’s New Band Name?

Wait, how did we all miss this? We were so excited to hear the first single from System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian's new project that we totally missed the hidden meaning of the band's name.

Odadjian's new band, Seven Hours After Violet, dropped its first single last week. "Paradise" is a pulverizing blast of metal as the bass player is joined by Left To Suffer vocalist Taylor Barber, California-based deathcore outfit Winds of Plague's Michael Montoya and Josh Johnson, and former American Idol contestant Alejandro Aranda, who also performs under the moniker Scarypoolparty.

In a press release for the single, Odadjian indicates he wants to get back to making heavy music after steering clear of it with other side projects.

"I've been making music for over 30 years, I wanted to do something super heavy, but melodic and come back to my roots," he says.

The guitarist even resisted naming the band after himself. "The rest of the band suggested we call the project 'Shavo,' but that didn't sit will with me," Odadjian adds, addressing how he used his own name (Shavarsh) to inspire the current one. "So I starting thinking, 'Why doesn't SHAV become an acronym for something?' So that's how Severn Hours After Violet was born."

What Does the Band Name Mean?

While we now know the acronym wasn't a silly coincidence, we may have to wait to learn if there is a deeper meaning behind the words chosen to represent each letter.

Odadjian loves the Seven Hours After Violet name for the simple fact that it "could mean anything." Just don't expect him to reveal what it means to him.

"I don't want to give it any definition," Odadjian insists. "I have my definitions in my head for it, but I want to keep it mysterious and let people come up with their own interpretation of who or what Violet is."

Seven Hours After Violet have yet to announce a release date for their first album. You can catch them live as one of the acts already announced for the return of the Mayhem Fest Oct. 12 in San Bernardino, California.

