Watch Tool’s ‘Forty-Six & 2′ as Performed by a String Quartet

There's no denying the mastery of Tool's "Forty-Six & 2." The epic song from the band's sophomore set Ænima has long been a favorite of Tool fans. But sometimes a song's true brilliance shines through when it's adapted for another musical format, and the Vitamin String Quartet have just released a video for their performance of the song.

The four-piece string quartet had previously released a full album tribute to Ænima that you can find here, but now a full fledged video featuring the talents of violinists Amanda Lo and Earl Maneein, viola player Tom Lea and cellist Derek Stein can be viewed in the player below. The quartet utilized an arrangement for the song coming from Pablo Hopenhayn.

The Vitamin String Quartet have built quite the following over the years, pushing the boundaries of classical music in the process. Often the group has taken on popular songs and given them a fresh classical music take and their works really saw a boost when some of their modern covers were used in the Netflix 19th century-based series Bridgerton.

You can catch more of their covers via the band's TikTok page, where they've taken on Metallica, Foo Fighters, Queen and plenty more.

Tool's "Forty-Six & 2" topped out at No. 22 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart in 1998. It was the fourth single from the 1996 album Ænima.

Vitamin String Quartet Plays Tool's "Forty-Six & 2"