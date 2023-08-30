Thief Robs We Came As Romans In Hotel Room, Jumps From Fifth Floor – Report

On Aug. 29, metalcore veterans We Came As Romans launched their Australian tour in Adelaide, but the kickoff was memorable for a different reason. The next morning an alleged thief entered guitarist Josh Moore's hotel room, stole some of his possessions and ultimately jumped from the room's fifth floor window and survived the fall.

We Came As Romans confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the incident indeed took place and shared a link to a video news report by 7NEWS Adelaide, which spliced in interview segments with band members.

"Australia has been amazing! We unfortunately had an odd run in Adelaide this morning," they shared, reassuring fans, "Thankfully, we are all ok."

Tthe 37-year-old alleged thief walked into Moore's room, barricaded himself in and locked the guitarist out, nabbing some personal items of Moore's before fleeing via the window.

After landing on the ground below, the man, who survived the five-story plunge, called emergency services and received on-site treatment by paramedics who then loaded him into an ambulance and took him to a nearby hospital with what was described as "serious injuries."

Police also recovered Moore's stolen passport from the injured man's pocket.

Watch the 7NEWS Adelaide video report directly below.

Meanwhile, We Came As Romans have another three shows booked in Australia in support of their latest album, Darkbloom, which came out last October. It's the group's first album without clean singer and keyboardist Kyle Pavone, who died at age 28 in 2018.

The group recently announced a headlining North American run that will stretch from Oct. 10 through Nov. 19, featuring special guests Emmure, Bodysnatcher and Archetypes Collide. See those dates here.