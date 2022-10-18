We Came as Romans Book 2023 U.S. Tour With Erra + Brand of Sacrifice

After releasing their long-awaited new album Darkbloom last Friday (Oct. 14), We Came as Romans have announced an early 2023 headlining U.S. tour, also featuring Erra and Brand of Sacrifice, making it a can't-miss package.

The new record is the veteran metalcore group's first since 2017's Cold Like War, and it also marks their first full length release since the tragic death of co-vocalist Kyle Pavone. supported by standout songs such as "Black Hole, "Daggers" and the title track.

Both Erra and Brand of Sacrifice will be touting 2021 releases, Erra and Lifeblood, respectively.

The tour launches from Pittsburgh, Pa. on Jan. 19 and will make a total of 24 stops, the last being in Detroit, Mich. on Feb. 18. See the full list of dates below and look for tickets to go on sale at this location at 10AM on Oct. 21.

Commenting on the upcoming trek, guitarist Joshua Moore exclaims, "We’re stoked to announce we’ll be hitting the road again on the Darkbloom headliner! We’re being our pals in Erra and Brand of Sacrifice - get ready for a heavy show! We’re excited to be able to play a ton of new songs for our fans, we’re so grateful for your support over the last four years!"

We Came as Romans 2023 U.S. Tour Dates With Erra + Brand of Sacrifice

Jan. 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr Smalls

Jan. 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA

Jan. 21 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Jan. 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Jan. 24 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Jan. 25 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

Jan. 26 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

Jan. 27 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Jan. 28 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

Jan. 30 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Jan. 31 - Austin, Texas @ Empire

Feb. 01 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Feb. 03 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Nile

Feb. 04 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Feb. 05 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Feb. 07 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

Feb. 08 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile

Feb. 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Feb. 11 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

Feb. 13 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada

Feb. 14 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

Feb. 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

Feb. 17 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs

Feb. 18 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew's Hall

We Came As Romans, Erra, Brand of Sacrifice We Came As Romans loading...