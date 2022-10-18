We Came as Romans Book 2023 U.S. Tour With Erra + Brand of Sacrifice
After releasing their long-awaited new album Darkbloom last Friday (Oct. 14), We Came as Romans have announced an early 2023 headlining U.S. tour, also featuring Erra and Brand of Sacrifice, making it a can't-miss package.
The new record is the veteran metalcore group's first since 2017's Cold Like War, and it also marks their first full length release since the tragic death of co-vocalist Kyle Pavone. supported by standout songs such as "Black Hole, "Daggers" and the title track.
Both Erra and Brand of Sacrifice will be touting 2021 releases, Erra and Lifeblood, respectively.
The tour launches from Pittsburgh, Pa. on Jan. 19 and will make a total of 24 stops, the last being in Detroit, Mich. on Feb. 18. See the full list of dates below and look for tickets to go on sale at this location at 10AM on Oct. 21.
Commenting on the upcoming trek, guitarist Joshua Moore exclaims, "We’re stoked to announce we’ll be hitting the road again on the Darkbloom headliner! We’re being our pals in Erra and Brand of Sacrifice - get ready for a heavy show! We’re excited to be able to play a ton of new songs for our fans, we’re so grateful for your support over the last four years!"
We Came as Romans 2023 U.S. Tour Dates With Erra + Brand of Sacrifice
Jan. 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr Smalls
Jan. 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA
Jan. 21 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Jan. 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
Jan. 24 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
Jan. 25 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club
Jan. 26 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
Jan. 27 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Jan. 28 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
Jan. 30 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
Jan. 31 - Austin, Texas @ Empire
Feb. 01 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
Feb. 03 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Nile
Feb. 04 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
Feb. 05 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
Feb. 07 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre
Feb. 08 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile
Feb. 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Feb. 11 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall
Feb. 13 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada
Feb. 14 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater
Feb. 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
Feb. 17 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs
Feb. 18 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew's Hall