Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Builds Own Streaming App

Weezer's Rivers Cuomo has built his own streaming service that he's dubbed Weezify.

As many fans know, the ever prolific Cuomo had previously sold over 2,500 unreleased demos as part of a final project in web programming, but he's taken his education a step further by now deciding to create a new streaming service app.

Cuomo has made nearly 3,500 demos that he recorded between 1975 and 2017 available via the app, which he stated took him "all of 2021" to create. For those interested, Weezify is available via Apple and Google Play. You can also find it via Cuomo's website.

The singer says in the app description that Weezify is a "Spotify-like player for all of Rivers Cuomo's demos (1975 – 2017). Close to 3,500 demos. Follow curated playlists. Create playlists of your favorites. I made this app myself. It took me all of 2021 to make. I hope you enjoy it."

Given the continued popularity of streaming services, Cuomo's Weezify provides an interesting case study for taking matters into your own hands as an artist. That said, Weezer's music remains available via multiple streaming platforms.

While Cuomo's streaming player is now complete, he can continue his focus on Weezer's planned Seasons series. Last July, the vocalist confirmed that he had written four albums during the pandemic downtime that the group would put out over the course of 2022. "Each album comes out on the first day of the season. Spring is kind of like happy chill. And then we move through to dance rock, like a Strokes-style album for the fall, and then sad acoustic, Elliott Smith-style for winter." For those doing the math, the first day of spring for 2022 comes on Sunday, March 20.

The singer's programming also doesn't seem to have affected his ability to crank out music as Weezer put out two albums in 2021 and finally toured as part of the COVID-delayed "Hella Mega" tour.