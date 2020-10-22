Apparently the Wendy’s Twitter Is Run By a Scene Kid

In case you weren't already aware, Wendy's has one of the greatest accounts on Twitter. When they aren't responding professionally to customers' complaints about their food and service, they're entertaining motherf--kers. And apparently, they've got some scene kids on their staff as well.

It all started with a jab at the franchise by Dunkin Donuts. This sounds absolutely ridiculous, we know, but bare with us. Dunkin posted a photo of someone dressed as a donut standing outside of Wendy's, holding a photoshopped sign with a tweet that reads, "Listen to the life-sized donut: You don't have to settle for spicy nuggets."

Wendy's came right back at the coffee chain. "Stick to pushing the food that's so 'good' you took it out of your name. My grandma has more heat in her roasts."

Joel Madden of Good Charlotte replied to the Wendy's tweet saying, "Now that's what I call a dunk!" Wendy's responded with, "Now that you feel me, tweet if you're with me," which is a play on Good Charlotte's hit "The Anthem."

After another user replied to the initial Wendy's tweet with, "Top 5 Things Eminem's Afraid to Diss," the burger joint warned, "Please don't make him do it, my pop punk album to recover after his diss isn't ready."

In case we've lost you, rapper Eminem had an ongoing feud with Machine Gun Kelly a few years ago, where they wrote diss tracks back and forth to each other. But MGK's latest musical feat is the pop-punk album, Tickets to My Downfall. Whoever is in charge of the Wendy's twitter is an obvious fan of it, after pointing out the "real bangers on that album" in another tweet.

They went on to name drop several other bands — such as Grayscale, Knuckle Puck and nothing,nowhere — as artists that could be found on their iPod. And it just completely escalated from there. Attack Attack!, All Time Low, State Champs and other bands started getting involved in the discussion.

See a series of scene and pop-punk-related tweets from Wendy's below.