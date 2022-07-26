Yes, Wendy’s Officially Unveiled an Emo Version of Their Logo

Something's going "down, down, down" with Wendy, the famous red-haired logo from the Wendy's fast food franchise. It appears as though she's got an emo makeover! That's right, at at least one Wendy's location the pigtailed girl who has graced the food chain's artistic look over past years is now sporting flattened side-bangs and a shaggy haircut.

Word of a possible makeover began to spread in June when the Wendy's U.K. twitter account posted a poll showcasing three potential new looks for Wendy that would be the face of the new Camden Wendy's franchise. They included a punk, spikey-haired Wendy, a bouffant quiff Wendy and the shaggy emo Wendy.

Over the following month, news of the makeover began to spread both through advertising in the area and online. Tony Barr, senior international marketing director APMEA & Europe, Wendy’s, said in a statement to The Drum, “As a new brand entering such a culturally-rich neighborhood, it was important for us to show respect for the community and showcase the genuine excitement we have to become a part of it.”

It appears as though the "emo Wendy" was the choice of Frosty lovers everywhere, with journalist Yasmine Summan posting a tweet from the new Camden London location, commenting, "Babe wake up, they have an emo Wendy's." The Wendy's U.K. twitter account then followed with tweets seemingly confirming the makeover for the new Wendy's franchise.

Snopes confirmed the "emo Wendy" logo was in fact real, also stating that it was specific to the Camden location that opened on June 28.

As you might expect, fans on Twitter were quick to drop their "emo Wendy's" comments. See some of the offerings below.