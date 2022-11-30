What Metallica’s $7,000 ‘Enhanced Experience’ Ticket Package Gets You

A lot has gone on in the world of Metallica the last few days, including the announcement of their 2023 M72 world tour. A variety of "Enhanced Experience" ticket packages are available for the tour, one of which is over $7,000 — so we're going to break down what these different options will get you for the price.

The M72 Tour will see Metallica play two nights in each city they travel to throughout 2023, and different bands will open each night — see the full list of dates here. For fans who want more out of the concerts, there are six different "Enhanced Experience" packages to choose from that all offer different perks. The prices for them range from $414 to $7,272, and they all include a ticket to both shows in each city, but the cost varies by market.

"Frantic" Early-Entry GA Package

The lowest-priced package, "Frantic," starts at $414 and allows early access to the General Admission section of the venue for both nights. It also comes with a limited-edition piece of merchandise and a drink.

"Seek & Destroy" Reserved Package

"Seek & Destroy" is the next one, which starts at $518 and comes with a reserved seat in the lower bowl section of the venue for both nights and a piece of merchandise.

"One" Enhanced Experience

The "One" package has a base price of $830 and includes a premium reserved seat for both shows, a pre-show party both nights in the Black Box lounge, an MP3 download of both concerts and more.

"Moth Into Flame" Snake Pit Experience

Next up is the "Moth Into Flame" Snake Pit Experience, which starts at $1,038 and allows fans to view the show from the Snake Pit, which is a standing location in the middle of the stage, as well as the aforementioned pre-show party, merchandise item and drink.

"Nothing Else Matters" Snake Pit Experience

The "Nothing Else Matters" Snake Pit Experience starts at $3,222 and is essentially an upgraded version of the previous one, as it includes a meet & greet and photo with two members of Metallica, a production tour led by a band crew member and a photo on the stage. Fans will also receive collectibles including a setlist autographed by the band, show posters and commemorative tickets.

"Lux Aeterna Private Platform Experience"

And, finally, we have the "Lux Aeterna Private Platform Experience," which costs $7,272. With this, fans receive a private viewing platform for up to eight people, a cooler loaded with soft drinks and beer, access to the pre-show party in the Black Box lounge, a merch item for everyone in the group, and the ability to pre-order merch that will be delivered directly to your platform.

The platform will be situated near the stage at the base of a production tower and allows easy access to and from the General Admission section of the venue. The fan who purchases this package is considered the "host," and can have different guests with them both nights as long as they're also present.

All of the packages include other on-site benefits such as priority check-in and a fast track lane into the venue.

Additionally, fans can buy an "I Disappear" ticket, which is a General Admission ticket to as many shows as their ticket allows. The Silver level allows admission to as many shows as the fan wants to attend on one continent within one year, the Gold option allows for unlimited shows on two continents in one year and the Diamond allows the fan to attend unlimited shows on two continents for two years. They range from $998 to $3498.

Check out more information on all of the ticket options here.