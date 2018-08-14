Whitechapel Reveal ’10 Years of Exile’ Tour Dates With Chelsea Grin, Oceano + Slaughter to Prevail
Before they move forward, Whitechapel will look back this fall, as they launch the "10 Years of Exile" tour, revisiting their This Is Exile album for its tenth anniversary. The group recently wrapped their summer run with The Black Dahlia Murder and they are starting to move on from their 2016 effort, Mark of the Blade.
Their late year run kicks off Nov. 1 in Pittsburgh and reaches all parts of the country before circling back to Knoxville, Tenn. on Dec. 16 for the tour finale. For this run, Whitechapel will be joined by Chelsea Grin, Oceano and Slaughter to Prevail.
As stated, Whitechapel are expected to revisit This Is Exile in its entirety, but fans will also be treated to a selection of songs from throughout their career, offering a more well-rounded set.
This will be the band's final tour before returning to the studio to record their next album. The disc is tentatively on schedule for a spring 2019 release through Metal Blade Records.
Whitechapel / Chelsea Grin / Oceano / Slaughter to Prevail 2018 Tour Dates
Nov. 1 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Rex Theater
Nov. 2 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Westcott Theater
Nov. 3 - Easton, Pa. @ One Centre Square
Nov. 4 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Ballroom
Nov. 5 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theater
Nov. 7 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club
Nov. 8 - Huntington, W.V. @ V Club
Nov. 9 - Dayton, Ohio @ Oddbodys
Nov. 10 - Greenville, S.C. @ The Firmament
Nov. 12 - Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theater
Nov. 13 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey
Nov. 16 - Toledo, Ohio @ Civic Music Hall
Nov. 17 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II
Nov. 18 - Ft Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's
Nov. 20 - St Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall
Nov. 21 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Royal Grove
Nov. 23 - Wichita, Kan. @ Wave
Nov. 24 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios
Nov. 25 - Ft Collins, Colo. @ Aggie Theater
Nov. 27 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
Nov. 28 - Spokane, Wash. @ The Pin
Nov. 29 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox at the Market
Nov. 30 - Jerome, Idaho @ Diamondz Event Center
Dec. 1 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom
Dec. 2 - Bend, Ore. @ Domino Room
Dec. 4 - Chico, Calif. @ Senator Theater
Dec. 5 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst
Dec. 6 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ Bryder's
Dec. 7 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Fonda Theater
Dec. 8 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues
Dec. 9 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rock
Dec. 12 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live
Dec. 13 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom
Dec. 14 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Growler's
Dec. 15 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Zydeco
Dec. 16 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine
