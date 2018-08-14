Before they move forward, Whitechapel will look back this fall, as they launch the "10 Years of Exile" tour, revisiting their This Is Exile album for its tenth anniversary. The group recently wrapped their summer run with The Black Dahlia Murder and they are starting to move on from their 2016 effort, Mark of the Blade.

Their late year run kicks off Nov. 1 in Pittsburgh and reaches all parts of the country before circling back to Knoxville, Tenn. on Dec. 16 for the tour finale. For this run, Whitechapel will be joined by Chelsea Grin, Oceano and Slaughter to Prevail.

As stated, Whitechapel are expected to revisit This Is Exile in its entirety, but fans will also be treated to a selection of songs from throughout their career, offering a more well-rounded set.

This will be the band's final tour before returning to the studio to record their next album. The disc is tentatively on schedule for a spring 2019 release through Metal Blade Records.

Whitechapel / Chelsea Grin / Oceano / Slaughter to Prevail 2018 Tour Dates

Nov. 1 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Rex Theater

Nov. 2 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Westcott Theater

Nov. 3 - Easton, Pa. @ One Centre Square

Nov. 4 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Ballroom

Nov. 5 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theater

Nov. 7 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

Nov. 8 - Huntington, W.V. @ V Club

Nov. 9 - Dayton, Ohio @ Oddbodys

Nov. 10 - Greenville, S.C. @ The Firmament

Nov. 12 - Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theater

Nov. 13 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey

Nov. 16 - Toledo, Ohio @ Civic Music Hall

Nov. 17 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II

Nov. 18 - Ft Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

Nov. 20 - St Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall

Nov. 21 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Royal Grove

Nov. 23 - Wichita, Kan. @ Wave

Nov. 24 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios

Nov. 25 - Ft Collins, Colo. @ Aggie Theater

Nov. 27 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Nov. 28 - Spokane, Wash. @ The Pin

Nov. 29 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox at the Market

Nov. 30 - Jerome, Idaho @ Diamondz Event Center

Dec. 1 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom

Dec. 2 - Bend, Ore. @ Domino Room

Dec. 4 - Chico, Calif. @ Senator Theater

Dec. 5 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst

Dec. 6 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ Bryder's

Dec. 7 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Fonda Theater

Dec. 8 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

Dec. 9 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rock

Dec. 12 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

Dec. 13 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom

Dec. 14 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Growler's

Dec. 15 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Zydeco

Dec. 16 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine

