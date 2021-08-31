Whitechapel Debut Vicious New Song ‘Lost Boy’ + Announce ‘Kin’ Album
Deathcore veterans Whitechapel have set Kin as the title of their next album, which will be out on Oct. 29. In advance of their eighth full length, the band has debuted a music video for the vicious and proggy first single, "Lost Boy."
Kin comes two years removed from The Valley, which really saw Whitechapel expand their songwriting palette, incorporating not only clean singing from the ultra-brutal Phil Bozeman, but a lot of cleaner guitar passages as well. The group follows a similar trajectory on "Lost Boy," going for the throat in the first half of the song with an all-out tech-death assault.
Guitarist Alex Wade commented, "To me, it was like the stars aligning for us to create our almost perfect record in regard to songwriting, vocal performance, the mix and master, and the artwork. We like to look at our albums as chapters of our career, and that is one chapter I will never forget. I think it really solidified that we can embrace a new sound, and if we execute it properly, then the fanbase is going to support and enjoy it."
"I feel with every album, we learn what worked best on the last one and try to utilize that in our writing. Early in the writing, there was some discussion of the album being like The Valley part II, not literally called that, but in how the songs sound and flow through it. It's very much a storytelling type record like The Valley was," added Bozeman, "Musically, we just want to create what we vibe with at the given moment. We write music with how we feel and not what is expected of us, while lyrically the idea of continuing from the story of 'The Valley' was always the goal."
Opening up more about the musical breadth of Kin, Wade continued, "It's still very much a metal album, but there are elements of the record that have more of a rock and open vibe. We really wanted these songs to breathe and have life and to sound bigger than anything we've made so far. We have explored more singing on Kin too. It wouldn't make sense to have the majority of the fanbase enjoy that sound and then shy away from it."
Kin, which was recorded in guitarist Zach Householder's home studio with producer Mark Lewis, can be pre-ordered at the Metal Blade webstore.
Whitechapel, "Lost Boy" Lyrics
As I approach to the grasslands, I see a golden light
The moon never lies to a wicked eye
For my serpent tongue can only taste the flesh of an only son
Let my tainted blood flow through the parallels of our orphan veins
No man could ever understand the depths of our brain
Take a look at yourself
It's inconsequential to stare into the eyes of a lost boy
Don't let the truth silence our voice
We have the choice to push the boundaries of our own consciousness
Can you not feel the vibrations
Can you not feel the cold blood pumping into your blackened heart
There's a world beyond the surface of our minds
Where absolute truth won't vanish from our eyes
Let the spirit divide our moral sense and pride
And descend together, forever you are mine
We are coming of age and the life that you live will turn years into days
Haven't you learned from what she became
It spawned a demon that ripped an angel from its wings
What is the purpose of living a lie
When truth is revealed you'll succumb to the eye's madness
Its power lives deep within us
We can return to all that we have lost to this withered earth
There's a world beyond the surface of our minds
Where absolute truth won't vanish from our eyes
Let the spirit divide our moral sense and pride
And descend together, forever you are mine
Forever you are mine
Underneath my shadow is a snake
And it's telling me that I should run far away
But I know it's voice will be echoing forever
Echoing forever
Echoing forever
Echoing forever
Lost boy, we are one in the same
No matter how much you resist me, I'm with you
We're in this together, you're mine forever
We are connected
We are the orphan sons
I am the voice that guides you
You're mine forever
You're mine forever
Forever
Whitechapel, "Lost Boy" Music Video
Whitechapel, Kin Album Art + Track Listing
01. "I Will Find You"
02. "Lost Boy"
03. "A Bloodsoaked Symphony"
04. "Anticure"
05. "The Ones That Made Us"
06. "History Is Silent"
07. "To the Wolves"
08. "Orphan"
09. "Without You"
10. "Without Us"
11. "Kin"