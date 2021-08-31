Deathcore veterans Whitechapel have set Kin as the title of their next album, which will be out on Oct. 29. In advance of their eighth full length, the band has debuted a music video for the vicious and proggy first single, "Lost Boy."

Kin comes two years removed from The Valley, which really saw Whitechapel expand their songwriting palette, incorporating not only clean singing from the ultra-brutal Phil Bozeman, but a lot of cleaner guitar passages as well. The group follows a similar trajectory on "Lost Boy," going for the throat in the first half of the song with an all-out tech-death assault.

Watch the music video below and read the lyrics (via AZ Lyrics) below as well.

Guitarist Alex Wade commented, "To me, it was like the stars aligning for us to create our almost perfect record in regard to songwriting, vocal performance, the mix and master, and the artwork. We like to look at our albums as chapters of our career, and that is one chapter I will never forget. I think it really solidified that we can embrace a new sound, and if we execute it properly, then the fanbase is going to support and enjoy it."

"I feel with every album, we learn what worked best on the last one and try to utilize that in our writing. Early in the writing, there was some discussion of the album being like The Valley part II, not literally called that, but in how the songs sound and flow through it. It's very much a storytelling type record like The Valley was," added Bozeman, "Musically, we just want to create what we vibe with at the given moment. We write music with how we feel and not what is expected of us, while lyrically the idea of continuing from the story of 'The Valley' was always the goal."

Opening up more about the musical breadth of Kin, Wade continued, "It's still very much a metal album, but there are elements of the record that have more of a rock and open vibe. We really wanted these songs to breathe and have life and to sound bigger than anything we've made so far. We have explored more singing on Kin too. It wouldn't make sense to have the majority of the fanbase enjoy that sound and then shy away from it."

Kin, which was recorded in guitarist Zach Householder's home studio with producer Mark Lewis, can be pre-ordered at the Metal Blade webstore.

Whitechapel, "Lost Boy" Lyrics

As I approach to the grasslands, I see a golden light

The moon never lies to a wicked eye

For my serpent tongue can only taste the flesh of an only son

Let my tainted blood flow through the parallels of our orphan veins

No man could ever understand the depths of our brain

Take a look at yourself

It's inconsequential to stare into the eyes of a lost boy

Don't let the truth silence our voice

We have the choice to push the boundaries of our own consciousness

Can you not feel the vibrations

Can you not feel the cold blood pumping into your blackened heart There's a world beyond the surface of our minds

Where absolute truth won't vanish from our eyes

Let the spirit divide our moral sense and pride

And descend together, forever you are mine We are coming of age and the life that you live will turn years into days

Haven't you learned from what she became

It spawned a demon that ripped an angel from its wings

What is the purpose of living a lie

When truth is revealed you'll succumb to the eye's madness

Its power lives deep within us

We can return to all that we have lost to this withered earth There's a world beyond the surface of our minds

Where absolute truth won't vanish from our eyes

Let the spirit divide our moral sense and pride

And descend together, forever you are mine

Forever you are mine Underneath my shadow is a snake

And it's telling me that I should run far away

But I know it's voice will be echoing forever

Echoing forever

Echoing forever

Echoing forever Lost boy, we are one in the same

No matter how much you resist me, I'm with you

We're in this together, you're mine forever We are connected

We are the orphan sons

I am the voice that guides you

You're mine forever

You're mine forever

Forever

Whitechapel, "Lost Boy" Music Video

Whitechapel, Kin Album Art + Track Listing

Metal Blade

01. "I Will Find You"

02. "Lost Boy"

03. "A Bloodsoaked Symphony"

04. "Anticure"

05. "The Ones That Made Us"

06. "History Is Silent"

07. "To the Wolves"

08. "Orphan"

09. "Without You"

10. "Without Us"

11. "Kin"