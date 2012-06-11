Win Over $1,350 Worth of Recording Gear by IK Multimedia + BPMD’s Debut Album in Red, White & Blue Splatter Vinyl

The leader in mobile music making, IK Multimedia brings you the opportunity to win the same gear Mark Menghi (BPMD / Metal Allegiance) used to record all of his tracks on the debut BPMD album American Made. One lucky winner will receive the following, which is over $1,350 worth of gear:

• IK Multimedia iLoud MTM Monitors (pair): (Retail value of $699.99)

• IK Multimedia AXE I/O Interface: (Retail value of $349.99)

• IK Multimedia AmpliTube Max (MAC/PC Version): (Retail value of $299.99)

• BPMD American Made Limited Edition Gatefold Red, White & Blue Splatter LP: (Retail value of $24.99)

IK Multimedia’s iLoud MTM Studio Monitors are high-resolution compact studio monitors that let you hear your music as you’ve never heard before. IK’s iLoud Micro Monitors stunned an industry. Producers and engineers at every level marveled at the result of iLoud MTM’s and it changed everything about the sound, accuracy and convenience of reference monitors in today’s modern studio. Using the most advanced DSP techniques, iLoud MTM’s deliver results simply not obtainable with all-analog designs. Highs are neutral and defined, mids are clear and balanced and lows are shockingly solid. With iLoud MTM, your mixes will sound better than ever.

IK Multimedia’s AXE I/O is a premium audio interface with advanced guitar tone shaping that every knob, feature and component on the AXE I/O USB recording interface was carefully selected for the demanding guitar and bass player. A JFET input with continuously variable Z-Tone impedance, alongside switchable settings for active and passive pickups, provides the ideal front end for each of your instruments. Transparent converters and a low-jitter clock deliver your performance in full 24-bit/192kHz hi-fi for your DAW of choice. AXE I/O also features as an onboard tuner and a dedicated re-amp output make the AXE I/O the only piece of gear you’ll need on your desk.

IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube Max for Mac or PC gives you your very own fully stocked tone studio complete with over 300 pieces of gear for your Mac or PC. It includes a virtual collection of meticulously rendered models of some of the most coveted gear on the planet. With it you get 80 amplifiers, 92 cabinets, 88 stompbox effects, 24 rack effects, 19 mics and two tuners that you can use to build your very own custom guitar and bass rigs.

BPMD's American Made Limited Edition Gatefold (Red, White and Blue Splatter) LP is their debut album with unforgettable, feel-good rock classics featuring metal legends Bobby Blitz, Mike Portnoy, Mark Menghi and Phil Demmel! It’s evident within the initial seconds of BPMD’s American Made, as the legendary singer Bobby Blitz (Overkill) chants the introductory lyrics to “Wang Dang Sweet Poontang” in his signature skyscraper-high howl, that he and his equally iconic bandmates —drummer Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs, Sons of Apollo), bassist Mark Menghi (Metal Allegiance) and guitarist Phil Demmel (Vio-lence)—are here to have a damn good time. Featuring 10 unforgettable rock classics reimagined as heavy bangers, American Made is a party on wax.

