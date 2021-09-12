Congrats are in order for John Mayer, the winner of the Best Rock Video Award at the 2021 MTV VMA ceremony for his video for "Last Train Home."

Once again, the award was not a part of the televised ceremony, which was filmed at New York City's Barclays Center and featured performances from Foo Fighters and Machine Gun Kelly.

It was a competitive field that also included the politically thought provoking Evanescence video for "Use My Voice," Foo Fighters' nightmare fuel clip for "Shame Shame," The Killers wistful and yearning "My Own Soul's Warning," Kings of Leon's eye-catching performance piece "The Bandit" and Lenny Kravitz's colorful and visually engaging "Raise Vibration."

The winner was revealed after the VMAs ended.

Congrats to Mayer on his MTV VMA victory, and revisit the award-winning video below.

John Mayer, "Last Train Home"

