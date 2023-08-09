Win a Ghost Extended ‘Impera’ Collectors Edition Box Set!

It was one of 2022's biggest albums, and for fans who love Ghost's Impera album, we've got something special for you. Loudwire Nights is giving away one of the band's special collector's edition extended Impera box sets that is currently available exclusively to Ghost's webstore.

Impera topped out at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, yielding four big singles in "Hunter's Moon," "Call Me Little Sunshine," "Twenties" and "Spillways." It's the band's highest charting album in the U.S. to date. But as this is a box set, you can expect way more than just what was initially released to audiences in March of 2022.

This special box set is housed in a 14" and 8 pound lift lid matte paper box with a copper foil Grucifix and detailing. Each of the limited edition box sets are individually numbered and that's the case with the one that Loudwire Nights is giving away as well. And yes, it is packed with items that will certainly appeal to Ghost fans.

This version of Impera is paired with a first-ever pressing of the Live From the Ministry EP in a breathtaking 3D, Die-Cut jacket with a special light feature. Both are pressed on exclusive colored vinyl. It also comes with the brand new Phantomime EP on Black Ice colored vinyl with an exclusive, collectible jacket.

There's also an orchid colored 7" featuring the never before released Ghost version of "Stay" with a B-Side etching. And it comes with a 22-page thick bound photo book with some amazing images of Ghost. Other items of note include an 18" X 24" "Spillways" poster, a 28-page Impera illustrations booklet and a Ghost Wax Seal Kit that comes with three Ghost stampers and three custom colored Ghost candles in a tastefully embroidered satin pouch.

READ MORE: Ghost's Tobias Forge - 'I'm Not Slandering the Idea of Being Religious'

As stated, the chance to win this jam-packed Impera box set comes to you from Loudwire Nights, which airs live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand. You can also check out Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong's recent chat with Ghost's Tobias Forge below.

You can enter to win this extended Ghost Impera collectors edition box set, but you don't want to wait too long. We'll accept entries using the form provided below through Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 11AM ET. So go ahead and get your entry for the possibility to win this stellar set now.