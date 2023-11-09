Win a Jesse James Dupree ‘Breathing Fire’ CD, Vinyl, Shirt, Hat + a Jesse James Bourbon Dean Electric Guitar

You know him as the raucous frontman for Jackyl, but Jesse James Dupree is stepping out solo for his latest effort and Loudwire Nights wants to make sure you've got your hands on his Breathing Fire solo debut album. In fact, we've got quite the Jesse James Dupree package surrounding the album that we're making the latest offering from the Loudwire Record Club.

Breathing Fire features the single "Never Gets Old," a song co-written with longtime friend Brian Johnson of AC/DC fame. “Brian Johnson of AC/DC is ROCK! I camped out for two nights to get Back in Black concert tickets in 1980, and to be writing songs with him is a trip,” says the singer.

He adds of the new record, “This album is a convenient accident as I had no intention of recording one. It came about when I was listening to some old AC/DC records, and it reminded me how important rock ‘n roll is to me. The ideas started coming, and at the same time my son Nigel walked through the door from Nashville. The next thing I knew Roman was there, and we were laying the tracks down. I had not spoken to Brian Johnson for about six months because he was preoccupied with his book tour. Coincidentally, he dialed me in the days after we had been recording."

He calls it "some of the strongest songs I’ve ever been a part of," adding, "How cool is it to play with your son, your best friend (in Roman), and to write songs with Brian Johnson? Life doesn't get better than that.”

Jesse James Dupree dug a little deeper into that new album with Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong recently and you can catch the full chat below.

READ MORE: Jesse James Dupree Says AC/DC Inspired His New Album

So about that Jesse James Dupree prize package .... Well, how would you like to get your hands on the Breathing Fire album in both CD and vinyl formats? And while that may rock, we're also getting you a Jesse James Dupree T-shirt and hat. And to top it all off, this prize pack comes with a limited edition Jesse James Bourbon Dean electric guitar. This white guitar features the Jesse James Bourbon logo in black on the front of the guitar, and it's perfect for playing at home, onstage or to hang as a memento on your wall.

Now let's get you signed up to enter to win! Simply use the entry box at the bottom of this post to drop your details and if you win, we'll reach out to you to make sure you get this amazing Jesse James Dupree Breathing Fire package. This contest runs through Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 10AM ET, so you'll want to make sure you get entered before then.

And just this reminder that you can hear Jesse James Dupree on the Loudwire Nights radio show. You can find it airing live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.